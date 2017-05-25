Gov. Bevin’s use of social media to bypass reporters isn’t transparency, it’s propaganda

Election Night 2008 was one of those euphoric nights, filled with smiles, hugs, tears, laughs… and hope. The eight-year Bush nightmare finally was over, while the president-elect was the leader that the country needed as it’s economy teetered on collapse.

And my dad, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, was reelected.

We all stayed up late into the next morning celebrating. By 6 a.m., however, my dad, with little sleep, would be on his way to the TV studios to appear on the morning shows with every media outlet that wanted him.

Later, I asked him how he could get up after such a long night and go on TV. I told him that he could have talked with reporters anytime later that afternoon, and nobody would have thought twice. Nearly a decade later, and his reply still resonates: “If you respect the media, they will respect you back.”

Gov. Matt Bevin would be well served to heed that message.

On Tuesday, Bevin posted a Facebook video presenting a warped perspective of his relationship with the media, transparency and the responsibilities of his office. The video came in hot like something an irate, President Trump would tweet on a Saturday morning. It tried to justify his administration’s habitual, organized snubbing of the media — his administration’s new media policy. In the last months it has become clear that he chooses to control his message by using Facebook, Twitter and the one or two compliant news outlets, like the Kentucky Baptist Convention mouthpiece Kentucky Today.

You may have read about it in LEO, when former CJ political reporter and current columnist Al Cross explained his run-in with Bevin spokesperson Amanda Stamper at a UK event. Cross wrote April 26 it was clear why Bevin wasn’t commenting: “Amanda Stamper said social media allow the governor’s office to ‘take our messages directly to the audiences we are trying to talk to, being able to break our own news, being able to control the message without having to go through the different filters that the media puts on things.’”

In his video, some Bevin’s more outrageous statements include:

“There is nothing more transparent than live video — me talking straight to you — nothing more transparent than your ability to hear directly from me.”

“There is plenty of access. You will always be able to hear directly from me. You can tune into any number of radio feeds that we’ll always put on with you.”

This Trumpian outburst is the most outrageous fit we’ve seen from a regularly immature, churlish Bevin. Calling The CJ and Herald-Leader a “waste of money,” and journalists “pathetic,” is normal petulance we’ve come to expect. Just like blocking journalists (me) on Twitter. But this is beyond outrageous… this is fascist.

One common characteristic of fascists throughout history has been their obsessive efforts to control the media. We saw it in Germany and Italy in the early 20th century, and now in Russia, North Korea and China today.

In 2015, then-Gov. Mike Pence had to reel back plans to start a state-run news service after a national uproar. It was called “Pravda on the Plains.”

What a difference two years makes.

Now, Bevin basically runs his own news service via Facebook and Twitter and calls it transparency. It’s not transparency… it’s propaganda.

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich wrote in “Trump’s Seven Techniques to Control the Media” that “Democracy depends on a free and independent press, which is why all tyrants try to squelch it. They use seven techniques that, worryingly, President-elect Donald Trump already employs.”

So, too, is Bevin. Here are Reich’s seven techniques:

Berate the media. Blacklist critical media Turn the public against the media Condemn satirical or critical comments Threaten the media directly Limit media access Bypass the media and communicate with the public

Let’s see…

1. Berate the media. Check.

Like calling CJ reporter Tom Loftus “pathetic,” or when he said of CJ reporter Deborah Yetter, “She chose intentionally to disregard the truth … In an effort to mislead the readers of the Courier-Journal, she actually perpetrated a lie.”

2. Blacklist critical media: Check.

While Bevin has made it a habit out of blocking people on Twitter — including me — in the video he posted yesterday he said of The CJ and The Herald-Leader “Their stock is tanking because they’re becoming increasingly irrelevant. They don’t cover things that matter… they focus on tabloid-like things and they wonder why I don’t take them seriously.”

3. Turn the public against the media: Check

In Tuesday’s video, Bevin said, “Quite frankly, if you subscribe to that newspaper — in my personal estimation — you’re wasting your money. That’s just a straight up fact.”

4. Condemn satirical or critical comments

Well, these examples aren’t exclusive to how he responds to the media. There is a bottomless abyss of Bevin deflecting anything critical as “ridiculous” or “patently false.”

5. Threaten the media directly

He gets a pass here… nothing comes to mind.

6. Limit media access: Check!

That’s the point of his entire, nearly six-minute, video.

7. Bypass the media and communicate with the public: Check.

Bevin finished his anti-media rant by remarking, “The bottom line is you deserve to be able to have direct contact from the governor. This is in my role, my responsibility to you.”

The truth is Bevin, like other infamous dictators in history, is a coward. He likes to praise traditional American freedoms such as the right to disagree and have an open dialogue… but he’s too scared to answer reporters. If Bevin truly appreciated American freedom, he would exercise his right to respond, and explain to reporters why they’re wrong.

Instead, he just insults and ignores them, like a bully. It’s reminiscent of Trump mocking a reporter with a physical disability, or turning the mobs at his campaign rallies against the press pool — a pool of hard-working reporters doing their jobs. The only difference between Trump’s attacks on journalists and Bevin degrading reporters and local news outlets is in degrees of hostility.

And it’s dangerous. This isn’t just rhetoric or opinion, but a real danger to individuals. We saw just yesterday, a Republican congressional candidate in Montana has been accused of physically assaulting a reporter on the eve of an election. That is what — and will continue to happen — if our leaders, such as Bevin and Trump, continue to bully and degrade a group of people. In this case, an entire profession of journalists.

As national reporter John Harwood tweeted in response to the Montana GOP candidate’s assault, “People who don’t have answers don’t like questions.”

Proof of Bevin’s chronic cowardice is that he won’t even respond to a multiple challenges issued by his congressman to debate healthcare, because such a debate would expose Bevin as the intellectual fraud that he is. And, like all the fascists who have proceeded him — and the one up in the White House — when the facts don’t fall on their side, they can change the facts.

That’s propaganda, folks.

Bevin’s media strategy may work out for him. He may be able to march his way to another term as governor, insulting and ignoring anyone trying to hold him accountable. But, eventually, people always realize when they’re being used. At some point, when all of the claims to success and great “transformative things” Bevin announces over his state-run Facebook feed don’t translate into transforming the lives of everyday Kentuckians, they will realize they’re being used… lied to.

On the other hand, if Bevin reversed his new media policy – and treated journalists with the dignity and respect the professionals deserve – Bevin might find that the media will respect him for it, and so will the voters.