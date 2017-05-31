Gender, sexuality in theater

More than ever, the most basic and essential functions of our humanity are transcending personal lives and finding themselves at the center of the socio-political stage. As gender and sexuality have leapt to the forefront of the greater cultural conversation in the last decade, we understand them not as succinct definitions but as spectra, on which exist any number of identifications, variables and preferences.

As this comprehension has grown, so too do we find ourselves living in a social age that encourages us to “tread lightly,” so it stands to reason that presenting these dynamics as facets of entertainment is delicate, even risky. In speaking to some of the people behind Louisville’s robust theater community, however, the curtain is pulled back to reveal a genre that allows interpretation before judgment, a notion that escapes real life all too often. The very quality that makes theater superficial is in fact the quality that often makes it more welcoming and introspective.

From across the gamut of theatrical productions in this city, ranging from traditional to unconventional, straightforward to abstract, the widely-held consensus among creative leaders is that to portray gender and sexuality sincerely, they must be evoked as part of a complete character. Just as they are pieces of a real human life but not the entire picture, they are qualities for an actor to draw on but not the whole production.

“From my own directing point of view, that’s where I start: finding the dignity and the fullness of the characters and their stories,” says Michael Drury, producing artistic director of Pandora Productions. “I feel a great deal of responsibility.” Since 2000, Drury has helmed the company, whose mission is to present theater relating specifically to the LGBTQ community.

“I think if you asked our audience, they would say the reason they love watching our shows is that no matter what the character is, who or how they identify, we’re playing those people as fully realized human beings with hearts and minds,” he continues. “With good theater, that’s what we should be watching, no matter who the character or what their sexual preference or gender.”

Actors Theatre of Louisville Artistic Director Les Waters echoes the significance of such full-bodiedness in a character, further stressing the beauty of imperfection even in the noblest of protagonists. “I think it’s important to show,” he explains, “that whatever your gender, we live in very complicated times and we’re fallible human beings. Putting goodness on stage regardless of gender isn’t particularly interesting. It somehow implies there’s no conflict and that there’s this perfect human being. I personally have yet to meet one.”

For some productions, gender or sexuality are footnotes of the character, and for others, they are a central theme. Like Pandora, local company Looking for Lilith explores the stories of a selected group, namely women.