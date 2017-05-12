Listen to Dream Eye Color Wheel’s new record, False Omega, a week early

On May 19, Dream Eye Color Wheel releases their newest album, False Omega — a hazy, dreamlike, low-fi, ambient folk album. With a gentle disposition and an ominous undercurrent, False Omega offers singer-songwriter sensibilities, surrounded by unpredictable and ephemeral parts that swoop in and leave just as quickly. More or less, it’s something that would make John Cale smile. Dream Eye Color Wheel is playing a free release show on Friday, May 19 at Kaiju. Stream the entire album below.

