Baseball postseason: Atlantic Coast Conference baseball championship

At Louisville Slugger Field

Pool play games — through Friday

Saturday — Semifinals 1 and 5 p.m.

Sunday — Championship, noon ESPN2

Single-session tickets: $12 and $15 through Friday; $15 and $18 Saturday and Sunday.

NCAA baseball selection show — noon Monday, ESPNU

Regionals — June 2-5 at 16 campus sites

Super Regionals — June 9-12

College World Series — June 17-28, Omaha, Nebraska

Major League Baseball Draft

June 12, Secaucus, New Jersey

TV: MLB Network

First 10 picks:

1. Minnesota Twins

2. Cincinnati Reds

3. San Diego Padres

4. Tampa Bay Rays

5. Atlanta Braves

6. Oakland Athletics

7. Arizona Diamondbacks

8. Philadelphia Phillies

9. Milwaukee Brewers

10. Los Angeles Angels