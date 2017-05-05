FRIDAY

Old Louisville Oaks on Oak

Oak and Second streets

$10-$25 | 4-10 p.m.

The weather may be shitty, but that doesn’t mean you should give up on celebrating Oaks. Head over to the courtyard at Oak and Second streets in Old Louisville for a neighborhood shindig. Three local bands will be playing (Curio Key Club, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters and The Moonlight Peddlers), local food trucks will keep you fed and Maker’s Mark, Old 502 Winery and Old Louisville Brewery will be selling refreshments.

Sherby

2093 Sherwood Ave.

$5 donation | 4 p.m.

Prepare for Derby — get blasted tonight at Sherby! It’s a block party with plenty of drinks, food and live music provided by Dr. Dundiff & Friends, Hot Brown Smackdown, Big Poppa Stampley, Jesse Charles Hammock, River Rounders and emcee Clownvis Presley. And proceeds benefit Mama to Mama, which works to “increase social support for all mothers in an effort to ease the transition to motherhood and promote healthy parenting practices.”



SATURDAY

Free Comic Book Day

All comic stores

Free | Times vary

Don’t waste your time betting on ponies — waste it reading comic books! On Free Comic Book Day, publishers will flood stores with free comics that give you a peek at what’s happening in the storylines of your favorite character. It’s the perfect chance to try a little bit of everything and see what you like. Also, don’t be afraid to ask the people behind the counter for recommendations, because if they didn’t love talking about comic books, they wouldn’t be working there. Participating stores include The Great Escape, The Destination, The Zone and Empire Comics & Games.

SUNDAY

Sister Bingo! Benefiting Derby City Sisters Grant Fund

Play Louisville

$5 | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The Derby City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a “modern order of 21st century nuns dedicated to community service, fundraising, outreach, advocacy and safe sex education.” You can join them this Sunday for a night of bingo benefiting the Derby City SIsters Grant Fund. Bring a nonperishable food item or personal-care item for House of Ruth to receive six extra bingo cards.

Owsley Sundays at Speed

Speed Art Museum

Free | 12 p.m.

Every Sunday at the Speed Art Museum is free, and what better way to balance out all of the debauchery of Derby than with a bit of mind-expanding art. Also, Speed Cinema will host a free screening of the film “Manuscripts Don’t Burn,” at 12:30 p.m. The film “chronicles a series of murders and disappearances instigated by the Iranian government in 1996.”

