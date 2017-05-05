FRIDAY

Kentucky Reggae Festival (May 26-28)

Louisville Water Tower Park

$17 | Friday 5-11 p.m., weekend 2-11 p.m.

Reggae Fest is not just for high school stoners to honor that guy from the poster (Bob Marley). Rather, this is a music and cultural event bringing the goods, flavors and beats of the Caribbean to the shores of the Ohio. From authentic cuisine including jerk chicken, curry goat and fried plantains, to traditional American fair favorites — funnel cakes, etc. — there’s something for everyone to satisfy those munchies. In addition, the Caribbean Market includes multiple vendors offering arts, crafts, jewelry, beads and more island treasures. And of course… all the reggae music to make you feel… all… right… —Aaron Yarmuth

SATURDAY

Fleur De Flea Vintage Urban Market

Waterfront Park (Great Lawn)

Free | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Are you a weekend treasure hunter? Mosey on down to the Fleur de Flea, a vintage and antique market with more than 150 vendors, to find that hidden gem you didn’t know you needed. There will be vintage clothes, records, books and furniture, as well as primitives, antiques and repurposed, recycled collectibles. And once you’ve worked up an appetite, grab some food or drink from the fleet of food trucks on hand. —Staff

The Glo Run 5K — Louisville

Waterfront Park

$30-$60 | 9 p.m. ’til finished

Get your Saturday night party started with this 5K, luau-themed run around Waterfront Park. The glow will be twice as bright with five luau Glo Zones, including Black Lights Luau, Dancing Luau Giants and end up with the Luau Rock Finish. All proceeds go to the Arrow Fund, which provides medical treatment for seriously-abused and neglected animals. —Aaron Yarmuth

Sophomore Lounge “Expensive Decade: 10 Years of Bulls#!%”

Kaiju

$10-$12 | 1 p.m.-12 a.m.

Local music label Sophomore Lounge is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a gargantuan blowout bash. This all day/all night show will showcase over 20 bands under the Sophomore Lounge label, each of which could headline their own show. As Syd Bishop put it in his recent Q&A with Sophomore Lounge founder Ryan Davis: “Making it as a record label is no small feat, but Sophomore Lounge has beaten the odds by putting out incredibly compelling music.” —Ethan Smith



SUNDAY

Beatersville Car and Bike Show

15th Street and Portland Avenue

$10 to attend; $25-$30 to participate | 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Beatersville is a traditional rod and custom car show featuring pre-1968 cars, trucks and motorcycles. The event will take up about a block and feature vendors, food trucks, a cash bar and the Miss Beatersville contest. At Tim Faulkner Gallery (1512 Portland Ave.), there will be live music by nearly 15 bands on two stages, including The Tunesmiths, The Hot Wires, Vice Tricks, Psychohawk and Tsunami Samurai. Late registration online or at the gate is $30. —Staff