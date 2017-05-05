FRIDAY

King Kong of Ping Pong! (Round 10)

Hideaway Saloon

Free | 9 p.m.

Compete at this bimonthly table tennis tournament where winners receive multiple prizes, including shirts and over $100 in gift cards. Sign-ups begin the day of the event and call-aheads are encouraged since there will only be 24 spaces open for entrants. Tournament begins at 9 p.m., and paddles will be provided, but feel free to bring you own and show up early to practice. —Ethan Smith

SATURDAY

Red Bull Global Rallycross Louisville

Kentucky Exposition Center

$40-$65 | 1 p.m.

The Red Bull Global Rallycross challenges drivers (including racing stars Tanner Foust, Scott Speed, Brian Deegan and Chris Atkinson) to drift around a variety of twists and turns, on a mixture of dirt and paved track, that includes a 70-foot dirt tabletop jump. Just remember — drifting is harder than it looks, and your town car is not built for speed. —Staff

Highlands Beer Festival 2017

ValuMarket

$20 | 3-7 p.m.

Instead of spending this Saturday drinking at a bar in The Highlands, spend it drinking at a festival in The Highlands! Admission to the Highlands Beer Festival comes with 15 beer tickets (and five extra beer tickets if you arrive an hour early) and a commemorative festival glass if you’re one of the first 500 advance ticket holders. Proceeds benefit the Bluegrass Center for Autism which is “dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with autism.” —Staff

10th Annual Mighty Kindness Hoot!

Brown-Forman Amphitheater, Waterfront Park

Free | 12-7 p.m.

For 10 years, a group of passionate, compassionate people have come together to celebrate and spread kindness — kindness for the mind, body and soul. This festival brings together folks from various Louisville neighborhoods and businesses, as well as from local art, music, food and social justice groups, all with one purpose: strengthening the community through love, peace, knowledge and sustainability. It’s a free event where you and the family can find over 200 various booths, including food, art, crafts and much more. Entertainment includes a massage-a-thon, aerial artists, community jams, education workshops, plenty of music and more. —Aaron Yarmuth

SUNDAY

2017 Buy Local Fair

Louisville Water Tower Park

Free | 12-6 p.m.

The Louisville Independent Business Association has been doing its part to support local businesses and “Keep Louisville Weird,” and this Sunday, you can do your part. Attend the Buy Local Fair where more than 180 booths with local artists, craftspeople, farmers and businesses will be selling their wares, and there will also be local food, beer, bourbon, wine and live music. And while you are there, don’t forget to pick up the most recent issue of LEO for a full map of the vendors at the fair. —Staff