FRIDAY

The Flea Off Market (May 12–14)

Fresh Start Growers Supply

Free | Times vary

This Flea Off Market opens its Friday Night Music Series, in addition to having many vendors, food trucks and other oddities worth seeing. On Friday, catch a show by The Family Secret, and on Saturday see a music showcase by Louisville Folk School and a free concert by Howell Dawdy. —Staff

SATURDAY

The How-To Festival

Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For five hours Saturday morning, you have the opportunity to learn how to… 100 things: fun things, helpful things, silly things, business things, personal-care things and random things. How to: look at the sun through a telescope, raise chickens, make a salt scrub, start your morning with yoga, get fit with martial arts, make a mechanical launcher, use social media for business, do Arabic calligraphy, grow food with aquaponics, interpret your dreams, simple plumbing repairs, garden on a budget, trace your family history and about 90 other things. Bring the kids to learn how to make ice cream in a bag. Several food trucks will also be on-site. —Aaron Yarmuth

CycLOUvia: Three Points

Mary, Logan, Shelby streets and Goss Avenue

Free | 2-6 p.m.

A car is by far the preferred form of transportation in Louisville, but for one day, experience what it would be like to see none on the road. CycLOUvia aims to showcase alternative forms of transportation (such as biking and walking) by shutting off sections of road. This installment of CycLouvia features a circular route through the Germantown, Schnitzelburg and Shelby Park neighborhoods, also known as Three Points. —Ethan Smith

Somali Culture Night

Refuge Louisville

$10 | 5-8 p.m.

Come meet your Somali neighbors at this culture night. There will food, music, poetry and fashion, and you may even learn how to dance the Somali way. Hosted by the Somali Women’s League of Kentucky and also Refuge Louisville, which exists to “empower local churches to embrace refugees and marginalized peoples.” —Staff

SUNDAY

Free Zoo Admission for Mother’s Day

Louisville Zoo

Free for mothers (regular admission prices for others) | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For all of you mothers looking for a fun way to spend your special day with your kids, head over to the Louisville Zoo, where you will get free admission as part of McDonald’s Mother’s Day. There will be a free goody bag for the first 500 mothers, a scavenger hunt and appearances by McDonald’s characters Birdie, Grimace and Hamburglar, and zookeepers will give talks on animal moms now at the zoo.