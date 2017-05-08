(photo by Nik Vechery) Feature, Kentucky Derby 2017, Web Only Photo Set: The 2017 Kentucky Derby May 08 2017 By Kathryn Harrington, Nik Vechery Jesus Rios (left), Tyler Cannon (center), and Brandon Alvarez (right) of Nashville, Tennessee pose for a photo after Rios called out excitedly, “Hey take our picture it’s my first Derby!” (photo by Kathryn Harrington) (photo by Kathryn Harrington) (photo by Kathryn Harrington) (photo by Kathryn Harrington) Pat Jackson (left) and Toni Jones (right) traveled from Kansas City, Missouri for the Kentucky Derby. “We came for the horses, because we ride horses ourselves” said Jackson. Both women are members of the non-profit Twin City Saddle Club where they mentor young men and women in the community through non-traditional activites. (photo by Kathryn Harrington) (photo by Kathryn Harrington) (photo by Kathryn Harrington) (photo by Kathryn Harrington) “Big” Mark Engemann (left), Bill Morelli (center), and “Little” Mark Petrovic (right), enjoy the Derby while celebrating Morelli’s 50th birthday. (photo by Kathryn Harrington) Chris Lowber wears a unique Twin Spires inspired Derby hat that he created with the help of his students at Dupont Manual High School in his probability statistics class. “I had them help me with the artistic side of the preparations for Derby. For a week or so I had it outside my door as a decoration to enter the classroom, and I told students I was going to turn it into a hat and they didn’t believe me, so hopefully they see this!” (photo by Kathryn Harrington) (photo by Nik Vechery) (photo by Nik Vechery) (photo by Nik Vechery) (photo by Nik Vechery) (photo by Nik Vechery) Advertisement Comments Recommended for you
