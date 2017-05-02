10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in May

Drive-By Truckers

Fest-A-Ville

Wednesday, May 3

One of the most venerable alt-country bands of the last two decades, the Drive-By Truckers, have rarely missed throughout the years. Central songwriters Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley have remained constants, and, despite parting ways with the extremely-talented Jason Isbell, the Truckers have continued to create a string of great albums, including 2016’s American Band, one of their classic reflections of the sociopolitical landscape of the country.



Wax Fang (Record Release)

Headliners Music Hall

Friday, May 5

A release show for Wax Fang’s new record, Victory Laps — dense, atmospheric and emotionally-driven psychedelic-leaning rock that will burn strange and compelling keyboard lines and emphatic vocal hooks into your brain.



Margaret Glaspy

Galaxie

Sunday, May 14

With a breezy, but piercing, style of rock, Margaret Glaspy is an introspective singer-songwriter who adds in some grunge edge for good measure.



R. Ring, Brett Eugene Ralph

Monnik Beer Co.

Thursday, May 18

R. Ring — Kelley Deal’s post-The Breeders band — plays a sort of minimalistic rock that is distant and hazy, but loaded with ominous elements and a tension that seems descended from the Velvet Underground.



Dream Eye Color Wheel (Record Release)

Kaiju

Friday, May 19

Dream Eye Color Wheel, a low-fi and experimental psychedelic band, is set to release a new record.

<a href="http://dreameyecolorwheel.bandcamp.com/album/dream-eye-color-wheel">Dream Eye Color Wheel by Dream Eye Color Wheel</a>

Ty Segall

Headliners Music Hall

Monday, May 22

A classic rock-leaning retro-rivalist in terms of tones and reverb, with manic punk qualities to match, Ty Segall deals in ragged aesthetics that roll into golden-hooks, a tornado that is both destructive and captivating.



Roger Waters

KFC YUM! Center

Sunday, May 28

The legendary Pink Floyd alum, who helped spark and shift the psychedelic, dark and experimental elements of music, brings his solo tour to town.



Franz Ferdinand

Mercury Ballroom

Tuesday, May 30

With three-minute, punk-inspired, pop-loving indie rock — a genre that’s hard to define but will bring you right back to high school or college, if you’re hovering around your late-‘20s, early-‘30s — Franz Ferdinand takes pieces of glam, post-punk, garage and new-wave and put together a fresh, compelling puzzle.



Diet Cig, Sports

Zanzabar

Wednesday, May 31

Equal parts freewheeling and sharp, Diet Cig sound like a band that would be playing a house party in a Michael Cera movie, carving out a sound that falls somewhere in the pop, garage and punk triangle.



The Mavericks, Hollis Brown, Peter Searcy

Big Four Lawn (Waterfront Wednesday

Wednesday, May 31

The second installment of this year’s Waterfront Wednesday, which is always free, features The Mavericks, Hollis Brown and Peter Searcy.

