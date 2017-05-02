10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in May

Drive-By Truckers
Fest-A-Ville
Wednesday, May 3
One of the most venerable alt-country bands of the last two decades, the Drive-By Truckers, have rarely missed throughout the years. Central songwriters Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley have remained constants, and, despite parting ways with the extremely-talented Jason Isbell, the Truckers have continued to create a string of great albums, including 2016’s American Band, one of their classic reflections of the sociopolitical landscape of the country.
Wax Fang (Record Release)
Headliners Music Hall
Friday, May 5
A release show for Wax Fang’s new record, Victory Laps — dense, atmospheric and emotionally-driven psychedelic-leaning rock that will burn strange and compelling keyboard lines and emphatic vocal hooks into your brain.
Margaret Glaspy
Galaxie
Sunday, May 14
With a breezy, but piercing, style of rock, Margaret Glaspy is an introspective singer-songwriter who adds in some grunge edge for good measure.
R. Ring, Brett Eugene Ralph
Monnik Beer Co.
Thursday, May 18
R. Ring — Kelley Deal’s post-The Breeders band — plays a sort of minimalistic rock that is distant and hazy, but loaded with ominous elements and a tension that seems descended from the Velvet Underground.
Dream Eye Color Wheel (Record Release)
Kaiju
Friday, May 19
Dream Eye Color Wheel, a low-fi and experimental psychedelic band, is set to release a new record.
Ty Segall
Headliners Music Hall
Monday, May 22
A classic rock-leaning retro-rivalist in terms of tones and reverb, with manic punk qualities to match, Ty Segall deals in ragged aesthetics that roll into golden-hooks, a tornado that is both destructive and captivating.
Roger Waters
KFC YUM! Center
Sunday, May 28
The legendary Pink Floyd alum, who helped spark and shift the psychedelic, dark and experimental elements of music, brings his solo tour to town.
Franz Ferdinand
Mercury Ballroom
Tuesday, May 30
With three-minute, punk-inspired, pop-loving indie rock — a genre that’s hard to define but will bring you right back to high school or college, if you’re hovering around your late-‘20s, early-‘30s — Franz Ferdinand takes pieces of glam, post-punk, garage and new-wave and put together a fresh, compelling puzzle.
Diet Cig, Sports
Zanzabar
Wednesday, May 31
Equal parts freewheeling and sharp, Diet Cig sound like a band that would be playing a house party in a Michael Cera movie, carving out a sound that falls somewhere in the pop, garage and punk triangle.
The Mavericks, Hollis Brown, Peter Searcy
Big Four Lawn (Waterfront Wednesday
Wednesday, May 31
The second installment of this year’s Waterfront Wednesday, which is always free, features The Mavericks, Hollis Brown and Peter Searcy.
