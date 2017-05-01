MONDAY

Free Acupuncture on May Day

Louisville Community Acupuncture

Free | 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

In honor of May Day, or International Workers’ Day, Louisville Community Acupuncture is offering free acupuncture. This event is first come, first serve and ends at 7 p.m.

Anime Night: Prohibition Edition

Kaiju

Free | 7-9:30 p.m.

Make the most out of your Monday at this 1920s-themed party with free appetizers, live swing music, a costume contest and, because it’s Kaiju, Prohibition-themed anime. Food and themed-drink specials start at 7 p.m., followed by three episodes of “Baccano,” a costume contest and anime raffle at 9 p.m., and three episodes of “91 Days” starting at 9:30 p.m.



TUESDAY

Derby Week Vinyl Night

Galaxie

Free | 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Vectortone’s Vinyl Night is a living, neighborhood mixtape. It’s simple: Just bring a vinyl, sign up and hear your favorite songs played over the speakers. As LEO’s Scott Recker said, “it’s a great way to discover new music without those jarring Pandora and Spotify ads.”

WEDNESDAY

Beer & Jazz with the West Market Street Stompers

Goodwood Brewing

Free | 7-10 p.m.

As any fan of jazz would tell you, it’s best heard live. Break up the work week with this night of live jazz by the West Market Street Stompers. These local jazz musicians play a versatile repertoire that “stretches from the very early years of jazz right through the mid-20th century — from Joe “King” Oliver and Jelly Roll Morton to Duke Ellington.”

CINCO De Mammoth a 5-year Celebration Fundraiser (May 3–5)

The MAMMOTH

Suggested donation $7 | Times vary

The suggested donation for this event may be $2 over our $5 threshold, but dammit it’s too good to ignore! Local artists need your help repairing The MAMMOTH, a 152-year-old warehouse, so that it can be turned into a center where artists, musicians and creatives can create their own living space, studios and to exist among other progressives. All you have to do is show up, donate some pocket change and enjoy live performances by over 40 musicians, spoken word poets and visual artists.

The Mixt&pe

Zanzabar

Free | 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

To commemorate the launching of its new barrel-aged sangria collaboration, distilleries Copper & Kings and Spider Monkey are throwing a pinball tournament at Zanzabar with prizes, drink specials and live music by DJs Trevor Bowles and Jeremy Irvin. Sign-ups for the tournament at 7:30 p.m., tournament starts at 8 p.m.

THURSDAY

The Vibe Open Mic

Haymarket Whiskey Bar

$5 | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Vibe Open Mic is a chance for any and all spoken-word poets, vocalists, comedians and bands/instrumentalists to perform on stage. This week’s show will be hosted by WkndWithTez with a performance by featured artist Aaron Jordan. No cover for performing artists.

Drugstore Ghost, Ben Helm, Tyler Warden

The Cure Lounge

Free | 9 p.m.

Join The Cure Lounge for a night of dream pop and indie rock with live performances by chamber pop, psychedelia band Drugstore Ghost; indie singer-songwriter Ben Helm; and indie rocker Tyler Warden.

<a href="http://drugstoreghost.bandcamp.com/album/house-dreams">House Dreams by Drugstore Ghost</a>

FRIDAY

Late Night Jazz: Oaks Night Jazz Jam Session

Louis’s The Ton

Free | 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Take a break from bass drops and tequila shots and spend your Friday night listening to live jazz at Louis’s “The Ton.” This “open, lightly moderated, jazz jam session” with The Ton’s house band is open to anyone, or you can just grab a nicely prepared cocktail and enjoy the ride.

Sherby

2093 Sherwood Ave.

$5 donation | 4 p.m.

Forget the Derby, head over to the Sherby where you will find live music by Dr. Dundiff & Friends, Hot Brown Smackdown, Big Poppa Stampley, Jesse Charles Hammock, River Rounders and emcee Clownvis Presley. There will also be a cash bar and food provided by Smok’N Cantina, Longshot Lobsta, Grecian Mama and Steel City Pops. Proceeds benefit Mama to Mama, which works to “increase social support for all mothers in an effort to ease the transition to motherhood and promote healthy parenting practices.”