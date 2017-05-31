2017 Summer Guide: Get Festive

JUNE

1 — Kentucky Shakespeare Festival’s “Much Ado About Nothing”: Central Park, 8 p.m., June 1–4, June 6–11, July 12, 15, 20, 22, features live performances of Shakespeare’s plays for free, kyshakespeare.com.

2–3 — Louisville’s Greek Festival: Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Fri. 4–11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.–11 p.m., celebrates Greek culture with music, arts and crafts, food and more, louisvillegreekfest.com.

3 — 12th Annual Fest of Ale: New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater, 201 E. Water St., New Albany, Ind., 3–7 p.m., Benefiting Crusade for Children, offers over 250 craft and import ales for sample.

3–4 — Butchertown Art Fair: Butchertown (800 and 900 blocks of E. Washington St.), Sat. 10 a.m.–7 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.–5 p.m., features art, live music and plenty of food and drink, butchertown.wix.com/artfair.

3–4 — Colonial Trade Faire: Oldham County History Center: 106 N. Second St., Sat.–Sun., 10 a.m.–4 p.m., featuring a celebration of 18th century Kentucky culture, oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

10–11 — 11th Annual Art on the Parish Green Festival: 1015 E. Main St. New Albany, Indiana, Sat. 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Sun., 12–5 p.m., featuring over 90 juried fine arts and crafts vendors, a food court, a beer/wine garden, live music, artontheparishgreen.org.

15 — Kentucky Shakespeare Festival’s “Richard II”: Central Park, 8 p.m., June 15–18, June 20–25, July 13, 16, 18, 21, 22, features live performances of Shakespeare’s plays for free, kyshakespeare.com.

16–17 — Lyndon Summer Festival: Robison Park (behind the Lyndon Post Office), Fri. 4–10 p.m., Sat. noon–9:30 p.m., features rides, fireworks, arts and crafts, model train display, live music and more, cityoflyndon.org.

16–17 — Kentuckiana Pride Festival: Belvedere, Fri. 7 p.m.–Sat. 11 p.m., features parades, a beer garden, live music and more, kypride.com.

17 — Family Farm & Forage Day: Farnsley-Moremen Landing, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., featuring wagon rides, petting zoo, music, children’s activities, riverside-landing.org.

29 — Kentucky Shakespeare Festival’s “Julius Caesar”: Central Park, 8 p.m., June 29–July 2, July 4–9, July 11, 14, 19, 22, 23 features live performances of Shakespeare’s plays for free, kyshakespeare.com.

JULY

3–4 — Crescent Hill Fourth of July Festival: Peterson–Dumesnil House, 301 S. Peterson Ave., Mon. 4–10 p.m., Tue., 10 a.m.–10 p.m., pet show, silent auction, antique car parade down Frankfort Avenue, fireworks and more, crescenthill.us.

7–8 — 16th Annual Lebowski Fest: Executive Lawn/Executive Strike & Spare, 911 Phillips Lane, Fri. & Sat. 8 p.m., featuring live music by The Deloreans and Maximon, bowling and a film screening, lebowskifest.com.

8 — Craft Beer Fest: Jeffersontown (10434 Watterson Trail), 4–8 p.m., 50+ beer, wine and cider tastings. live music, food trucks, jtownchamber.com

14–16 — Forecastle Fest: Waterfront Park, 129 River Road, annual music, art, activist festival, featuring more than 65 bands, artists and organizations, forecastlefest.com.

15–16 — Brightside/Coca–Cola Volleyball Classic: Seneca Park and Baxter Jack’s, annual volleyball tournament, louisvilleky.gov/brightside.

21–22 — Blues ’n’ Barbecue Festival: Water Tower, with live music, barbecue and more, louisvillebluesandbbqfestival.com

22 — Kentucky Shakespeare Festival’s Bard-A-Thon: 4:30 p.m., “Richard the 2nd”; 7:30 p.m., “Much Ado About Nothing”; 10:30 p.m., “Julius Caesar.”

26–29 — Kentucky Shakespeare Festival’s Globe Players Professional Training Program student production of “The Merchant of Venice”: Central Park, 8 p.m., features live performances of Shakespeare’s plays for free; kyshakespeare.com.

AUGUST

11–12 — St. Joseph Orphans Picnic: St. Joseph’s Children Home, 2823 Frankfort Ave., more than 60 booths with games, food, raffles and more, sjkids.org.

17–27 — Kentucky State Fair: Kentucky Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane, featuring exhibits, concerts, agricultural and commercial displays and more, kystatefair.org.

24–26 — Sellersburg Celebrates: Sellersburg, Ind., Silver Creek Township Park, with food and specialty booths, balloon glow, car show and more.

SEPTEMBER

1–4 — WorldFest: The Belvedere at Fifth and Main Streets, featuring world food, live music, dance, culture and education.

2–3 — Kentucky Bluegrass & Bourbon Experience: Louisville Water Tower, 3005 River Road, featuring live music, local beers, food, children’s activities and more, kentuckybluegrassfestival.com.

3–6 — Jasper Strassenfest: Jasper, Ind., German heritage fest with food, music, carnival rides, arts and crafts, fireworks and more, jasperstrassenfest.org.

15–17 — Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival: Gaslight Square, Taylorsville Road/Watterson Trail, with arts and crafts, parade, balloon glow (dusk Friday), music and more, jtownchamber.com.

18–19 — Seven Sense Festival: Swiss Park, featuring live music, craft beer, spirits, local food & arts/crafts. A benefit for the boys & girls haven, facebook.com/sevensensefestival

23–24 — Louisville Irish Fest: Bellarmine University, Times To Be Decided, celebrates Irish heritage with music, cultural exhibits, vendors, food and more, louisvilleirishfest.com.

BEYOND LOUISVILLE

JUNE

1–3 — Poke Sallet Festival: Harlan, Ky., features children’s rides, arts and crafts, beauty pageant, dinner, trail rides and more, pokesalletfestival.com.

1–4 — Great American Brass Band Festival: Danville, Ky., Centre College, featuring world–renowned brass bands, parade, balloon race, picnic, food and more, gabbf.org.

1–4 — 400 Mile Sale: From Paducah to Maysville, Ky., follow U.S. Hwy. 68 for four days of antiques, collectibles; 400mile.com.

2–3 — Bardstown Bluegrass Festival: Bardstown, Ky., live music by Bluegrass 101 and more, kentuckyliving.com.

2–3 — Seedtime on the Cumberland: Whitesburg, Ky., Appalshop Center, featuring screenings of Appalshop films, traditional mountain arts and crafts, food and more, with music by Lee Sexton and more, seedtimefestival.org.

2–3 — A Day in the Country: Morehead, Ky., Kentucky Folk Art Center, 50 of America’s finest folk artists, moreheadstate.edu.

3–July 9 — Highland Renaissance Faire: Eminence, Ky., with jousting, mud show, jugglers, musicians, crafts, period food and more, kyrenfaire.com.

3–4 — Art on the Green: La Grange, Ky., Courthouse Square, with 120+ artists, music, drinks and Colonial Trade Faire, AAOOC.org.

8–11 — Newport Italianfest: Newport, Ky., riverfront, celebrates Italian heritage with food, art, games and music, newportky.gov.

10 — Outdoor Women at Big Oaks: Madison, Ind., Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge, encourages fun and success in outdoors for women, fws.gov/midwest/bigoaks.

10–17 — Bill Monroe’s Memorial Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival: Bean Blossom, Ind., Bill Monroe Memorial Park, with live music, billmonroemusicpark.com.

12–17 — Bullitt County Fair: Shepherdsville, Ky., Bullitt County Fairgrounds, exit 112 at Shepardsville, with rides, fair food and more, thebullittcountyfair.com.

14–17 — W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival: Henderson, Ky., Audubon Mill Park, festival honors father of blues, W.C. Handy, with music, food, arts and more, handyblues.org.

17 — Taste of Bloomington: Bloomington, Ind., Showers Commons, featuring samples from local restaurants, art, music and more, visitbloomington.com/taste.

21–25 — ROMP: International Bluegrass Music MuseumFestival: Owensboro, Ky., Yellow Creek Park, live music by Old Crow Medicine Show, Del McCoury Band, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and 25+ more, rompfest.com.

24–25 — Dayton Air Show: Dayton, Ohio, Dayton International Airport, featuring live air shows, parade, daytonairshow.com.

30–Jul.2 — Madison Regatta: Madison, Ind., riverfront, hydroplane races, parade, fireworks and more, madisonregatta.com.

JULY

7–9 — Berea Craft Festival: Berea, Ky., Indian Fort Theater, with arts and crafts, demonstrations and more, bereacraftfestival.com.

15 — Oldham County Day: La Grange, Ky., downtown, with 5K run/walk, parade, arts/crafts, games and more, oldhamcountyday.org.

18–24 — Harrison County Fair: Corydon, Ind., Harrison County Fairgrounds, Indiana’s oldest continuous running fair, harrisoncountyfair.com.

26–Aug. 6 — Ohio State Fair: Columbus, Ohio, Expo Center, featuring midway, live music, games, food, demonstrations and more, ohiostatefair.com.

28–30 — Summer Celebration: Indianapolis, Ind., Convention Center, heritage festival with national and regional performers, juried art competitions, minority health fair and more,

indianablackexpo.com.

AUGUST

3–6 — Goettafest: Newport, Ky., Newport on the Levee, celebrating goetta, a German-American breakfast sausage that is unique to the N. Ky./Cincinnati area. goettafest.com

4–20 — Indiana State Fair: Indianapolis, Ind., Indiana State Fairgrounds, agricultural and commercial displays, livestock exhibits, performances and more, in.gov/statefair.

5–6 — Shaker Village Craft Fair: Harrodsburg, Ky., Shaker Village, juried arts and crafts and demonstrations, shakervillageky.org/event/craft-fair-2.

10–17 — Henry County Fair: New Castle, Ky., country fair with locally grown foods, hayrides, crafts, music and more, henrycountyfair.org.

11–13 — Bluegrass in the Park Folklife Festival: Henderson, Ky., Audubon Mill Park, with demonstrations, children’s activities, folk-type crafts, music and more, bluegrassinthepark.com

19–20 — Woodland Arts Fair: Lexington, Ky., Woodland Park, arts and crafts, demonstrations, music and food, woodlandparkfineartsandcraftsfair.com.

26–27 — Hot August Blues Festival: Aurora, Ky., Kenlake State Park, with national, regional and local blues bands, hotaugustbluesfestival.com.

SEPTEMBER

2–3 — Fourth Street Festival of Arts and Crafts: Bloomington, Ind., arts and crafts, music and more, 4thstreet.org.

7–10 — Lanesville Heritage Festival: Lanesville, Ind., featuring tractor pulls and displays, food, entertainment and more, lanesvilleheritageweekend.org.

11–17 — Kentucky Bourbon Festival: Bardstown, Ky., with bourbon tastings, gala, distillery tours, balloon glow, barbecue and more, kybourbonfestival.com.