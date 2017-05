2017 Summer Guide: Farmers Markets

BUTCHERTOWN / NULU

Gray Street Farmers Market

400 E. Gray St.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

May 18–Oct. 26

Phoenix Hill NuLu Farmers Market

Fresh Start Growers Supply,

1007 E. Jefferson St.

Tuesdays, 3–6 p.m.

May 6–Oct. 31

CRESCENT HILL

Crescent Hill Farmers Market

201 S. Peterson Ave.

Fridays, 7–11 a.m.

June 16–Oct.

EAST END

Gendler Grapevine Fresh Stop Market

The J,

3600 Dutchmans Lane

Wednesdays, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

May 10–Oct. 25

Jeffersontown Farmers Market

10434 Watterson Trail

Saturdays, 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

May 6–Oct. 28

Louismill Achorage Farmers Market

12102 La Grange Road

Saturdays, 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

May 16–October

Lyndon Farmers Market

7515 Westport Road

Thursdays, 3–6 p.m.

May–December

Norton Commons Farmers Market

Norton Commons Town Center,

10712 Meeting St.

Wednesdays, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

May 17–September

St. Francis of the Fields

6710 Wolf Pen Branch Road

Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.,

Tuesdays, 3–6:30 p.m.

June 17–Late October

Westport Road Baptist Church Farmers Market

9705 Westport Road

Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

April 29–Oct. 28

GERMANTOWN/SCHNITZELBURG

Schnitzelburg Community Farmers Market

1481 South Shelby St.

Satrudays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

April 15–Nov. 4

HIGHLANDS

Bardstown Road Farmers Market

Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church,

1722 Bardstown Road

Saturdays, 8 a.m.–Noon

Year–round

Douglass Loop Farmers Market

Douglass Blvd. Christian Church,

2005 Douglass Blvd.

Saturdays, 10–2 p.m.

Through Dec. 16

HIKES POINT

St. Andrews Farmers Market

2608 Browns Lane

Thursdays, 3–6:30 p.m.

May–Oct. 12

SOUTH LOUISVILLE

Beechmont Open Air Farmers Market

Beechmont Baptist Church,

4574 S. Third St.

Saturdays, 8 a.m.–Noon

June 10–Oct. 7

South Points Market

Hazelwood Shopping Center

4148 Taylor Blvd.

Sundays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

May 7–Spet. 24

ST. MATTHEWS

Rainbow Blossom Farmers Market

3738 Lexington Road

Sundays, Noon–4 p.m.

June–October

St. Matthews Farmers Market

Beargrass Christian Church,

4100 Shelbyville Road

Saturdays, 8–Noon

May 13–Oct. 14

WEST/OLD LOUISVILLE

Old Louisville Fresh Stop Market

First Unitarian Church,

809 S. Fourth St.

Every other Wednesday, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Starting June 7

Parkland Fresh Stop Market

Pleasant View Missionary Baptist

Church,

2600 Virginia Ave.

Every other Tuesday, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Starting ​June 13

Russell Fresh Stop Market

Joshua Tabernacle Missionary

Baptist Church,

426 S. 15th St.

Every other Saturday, 10 a.m.–Noon

Starting June 17

Shawnee Fresh Stop Market

Redeemer Lutheran Church,

3640 River Park Dr.

Every other Thursday, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Starting ​June 8

Shawnee Presbyterian Fresh Stop Market

101 S. 44th St.

Every other Saturday, 10 a.m.–Noon

Starting June 15

Shively Fresh Stop Market

Break the Mold CrossFit Gym,

3212 Commerce Center Place

Every other Thursday 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Starting June 8

Smoketown Fresh Stop Market

Coke Memorial United Methodist

Church,

428 E. Breckinridge St.

Every other Tuesday, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Starting June 13

SOUTHERN INDIANA

JEFFERSONVILLE

Clark County Farmers Market at Jeffersonville

Corner of W. Market and Mulberry

at Big Four Bridge

Saturdays 9 a.m.–Noon

June 3–November

NEW ALBANY

New Albany Farmers Market

202 E. Market St.

Saturdays, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Year round