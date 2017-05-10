10 things to do under $5 this week in Louisville (5/29)

MONDAY

Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike and Paddle

Waterfront Park (Great Lawn)

Free | 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

This twice-annual event — held every Memorial and Labor Day — is a free, family-friendly fun way to spend your holiday morning. Oh… and a fit way, too. Enjoy a number of fitness demonstrations, from yoga and tai chi to Zumba and pickleball. After, choose your own course, and either hike a 5K, take a 9.5-mile bike ride or paddle your way around the Ohio River. It’s not a race, so enjoy your morning of fun, fitness festivities. —Aaron Yarmuth

GameKnights

Kaiju

Free | 7-11 p.m.

Ever wonder if, like Jackie Chan in “Drunken Master,” you are actually better at games while drinking? Well, you can test that theory at GameKnights, a night of beer, bourbon and board games. This weekly event, hosted by Nerd Louisville and Squire, of Book & Music Exchange (Highlands), provides a choice selection of board games for you to play with friends, but feel free to bring your own. —Ethan Smith

TUESDAY

Since Monday was Memorial Day, you’re probably hungover and tired, so just take a damn nap and grill some meat.

WEDNESDAY

FilthyGorgeous: Floral

Mag Bar

Free | 11 p.m.-4 a.m.

The combination of the words filthy, gorgeous and floral may strike you as odd (and possibly erotic), but whatever. All you need to know about this party is that you can dress in your flyest floral outfit and enjoy “filthy drink specials [and] gorgeous people.” The show will be hosted by N8 and Drew, with live music provided by DJ SleepyT and “local lovelies” Lady Carol and Brian Drabant.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

Waterfront Park Big Four Lawn

Free | 6 p.m.

WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday continues May 31 with its second installment of 2017, featuring The Mavericks, Hollis Brown and Peter Searcy. The Mavericks, a country-leaning band with Latin influences, are headlining. Hollis Brown sits at the crossroads of modern Americana and classic rock. Peter Searcy, previously of Squirrel Bait and Big Wheel before starting a solo career, has a straight-forward and slick, punk sound. —Scott Recker

THURSDAY

Twilight Thursdays

Churchill Downs

$3 | 5-8 p.m.

Test your luck at the track with live, nighttime thoroughbred racing. There will also be live music, local food trucks, betting tips from resident handicappers and, best of all, $1 beers! The first race is scheduled to go off at 5 p.m., with the last race at 8:23 p.m. —Staff

FRIDAY

2017 Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival (June 2–3)

Check’s Cafe

Free | 6:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

The eighth-annual Germantown/Schnitzelburg Blues Festival is two nights of live blues music showcasing acts by six national and local blues bands. Friday night will feature D Man & The Alley Hounds, Jimmy Davis Band and Laurie Jane and The 45’s; Saturday night will have performances by The Blue Crawdads, Mississippi Adam Riggle and Walnut Street Blues Band. The festival is hosted by the Kentuckiana Blues Society, and proceeds will go to the Home of the Innocents. —Staff

Cattitude

Block Party Handmade Boutique

Free | Times vary

An art show for the cutest jerks ever! Hand-selected local artists will be featured for this pawsitively purrfect cat-themed art show to benefit the Shamrock Foundation. The opening will be held Friday June 2 from 5-9 p.m., with drinks by Against the Grain Brewery and cat snow balls by SnoWhat Snoballs. Shamrock will be selling raffle tickets for a chance to win original art, gift certificates and more. —Staff

The June Flea Off Market (June 2–4)

Fresh Start Growers Supply

Free | Times vary

By now, you should know the drill. The Flea Off Market is the place to be when it’s nice outside. You can enjoy the warm weather, get grub from the fleet of food trucks, spend a little change on some local vendors, and on Friday enjoy some live music by a TBA local artist at 7 p.m. —Staff

Queer Voices 2017 + OPEN Mic

OPEN Community Arts Center

Free | Times vary

Queer Voices was organized after the Pulse nightclub shooting last year as a way for queer individuals to come together and show they refuse to be silenced. The show will act as a venue for powerful queer voices throughout the community, because as the Facebook event page says “Queer individuals are routinely trivialized, silenced, and killed. They struggle to break through even in the art world, as many galleries and museums deem LGBTQ+ work to be niche or unprofitable.” A portion of sales benefit the Louisville Youth Group, which supports young people by providing resources and a safe social atmosphere for LGBTQ kids. —Ethan Smith

Art in NuLu: First Friday Roundup

NuLu

Free | 6-9 p.m.

There is a lot going on at this week’s Republic Bank First Friday Hop. Here is a quick breakdown of what to expect from “NuLu’s sizable, walkable cluster of art galleries.”

garner narrative (642 E. Market St.): Opening reception for Philip Campbell’s “Short Stories of Love and Maladjustments,” a series of installations of stabilized fresh blossoms and 3D paintings carved from mahogany.

Paul Paletti Gallery (713 E. Market St.): See Bill Owen’s “historic, timely ‘Naked man at Altamont’” as part of “Recent Acquisitions and Other Treasures.”

PYRO Gallery (909 E. Market St.): Opening reception for Corie Neumayer’s “The Changing Land,” a series of paintings “exploring extreme weather events in the landscape,” with ceramic vessels by guest artist Matt Gaddie.

St. John’s Art Spot (637 E. Market): Meet with the artists of “House of Medal,” which features “two twin sisters creating one of a coin jewelry in Louisville.”

Swanson Contemporary (638 E. Market St.): Opening reception for Joe McGee’s “For the Children of Flowers,” which is a series of “brushy, emotional floral paintings that pay tribute to backyard family gardening tradition.”

Zephyr Gallery (610 E. Market St.): Opening reception for “PROJECT 18: NATURALL,” which explores “nature and obsolescence.” Art for this exhibition by Leticia R. Bajuyo, Ezra Kellerman, Claire Larkin Pope and Rachel Singel. Curated by Karen Gillenwater.