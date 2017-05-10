MONDAY

Robot Jurassic, Bruised Fruit, Bon Air, Rarebit

Mag Bar

Free | 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Just because it’s Monday doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. See this free show at Mag Bar with psychedelic rock band Robot Jurassic, indie rock band Bon Air, alternative rock band Bruised Fruit and local band Rarebit which describes its genre of music on Facebook as “scud missile.”

<a href="http://robotjurassic.bandcamp.com/album/dimensionauts-ep">Dimensionauts EP by Robot Jurassic</a>

TUESDAY

The Mothra: Sexcapades

Kaiju

Free | 9-11 p.m.

Kaiju’s “The Mothra” is a regular storytelling show that gives local comedians a chance to drop the bits and punchlines to share true, usually-humorous stories from their lives. This week’s topic is “Sexcapades,” and the show will be hosted by Bryce Peter, with storytellers Eric Groovely, Stephan Holthouser, Mandee McKelvey, Andy Fleming, Mary Rachel Jackson and Brian Barrow.

WEDNESDAY

The Pellys, Antarcticats, The Astronomy Club

Cure Lounge

Free | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

At this Cure Lounge Free Show Wednesday, catch performances by indie punk/dream pop band The Pellys, surf/garage rock band Antarcticats and garage/psych rock band The Astronomy Club.

<a href="http://thepellys.bandcamp.com/album/hail-jake">Hail Jake by The Pellys</a>

Fairness Volunteer Night

Fairness Campaign

Free | 5-8 p.m.

The Fairness Campaign needs your help to accomplish its quest for “comprehensive civil rights legislation prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.” Join it for Volunteer Night to help the Campaign supporters get messages to their legislators. Bring a laptop if you can, but if not, that’s OK, too. And for your efforts, you will be rewarded with free pizza!

THURSDAY

Twilight Thursdays

Churchill Downs

$3 | 5-8 p.m.

Test your luck at the track with live, nighttime thoroughbred racing. There will also be live music, local food trucks, betting tips from resident handicappers and, best of all, $1 beers! The first race is scheduled to go off at 5 p.m., with the last race at 8:23 p.m.

Sanctuary for All – Metro Council Meeting

Louisville City Hall

Free | 6-7 p.m.

If you want Louisville declared a sanctuary city, you can help by joining Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice and several other activist organizations at Thursday’s Metro Council meeting. During the public comment period, residents will explain why they believe “Sanctuary for All means saying no to executive orders that hurt immigrant families, refugees, black communities, LGBTQ youth, the disabled, and low income and working people.”

Music Trivia with Guestroom Records

Hilltop Tavern

Free | 7-11 p.m.

Hilltop Tavern is teaming up with its neighbor Guestroom Records for a music trivia night. So gather your merry band of music lovers, have a few drinks, answer a few questions and win some prizes. It’s also pint night at Hilltop, so buy a pint, keep the glass.

We Still Like You #5: Louisville

Decca

Free | 8 p.m.

“We Still Like You,” is a show during which “comedians tell real stories of shame and embarrassment to a crowd of friendly folks.” Take a seat in the comfy cellar and enjoy comedy, cheap bar bites, live art by Jim Bob Brown and, as always at Decca, a $5 dolla holla (a shot of bourbon and a can of beer). Hosts are Chris Vititoe and Mandee McKelvey, and storytellers are Keith McGill, Ken Townsend, Kate Sedgwick, Bryce Peter and Eric Davis.

FRIDAY