Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

The smell of death surrounds you | Absurd

Aside from choosing a location that is not The West End, where public-private investment would yield the highest returns, Louisville City FC may regret selecting Butchertown for a new stadium. As LEO writer Creig Ewing said, “New song to add there should be Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘That Smell?’” Louisville Stinkers FC?

Punchy | Absurd

We have nothing more to say about how The Courier-Journal mishandled the United Airlines story, except that we think someone needs to check what is in the water over there. Columnist Joe Gerth wrote that the doctor “is not the perfect victim” and “…it’s likely that someone in his history should have punched” him. Who is the perfect victim? Jesus? And we thought punching only Nazis was OK.

Are you dense, or what? | Thorn

Five developers have made proposals for the vacant, hulking Urban Government Center on Barret Avenue near Seidenfaden’s Cafe. Some call for hundreds of new residents. Some include low-income housing (and one proposes, guess what? A restaurant that serves burgers, salads, pizza and craft beer). Why so much density?

We have the same questions | Rose

Papa John Schnatter, a UofL trustee, seemed to question how UofL athletics can launch a $63 million, independently-financed expansion of its football stadium (with his name on it), while the school faces a huge deficit. “My issue is, I think this is a three-legged stool,” Schnatter told trustees. “I think you have the foundation, the trustees and the athletic board … The athletic thing scares me, because I’ve met with [interim UofL president] Greg [Postel], and he goes, ‘The leadership is invisible.’ And I said, ‘Well, get them in front of the trustees so we can know what they’re doing.’ And he goes, ‘Good luck. He’s invisible.’ So how do we put that third leg of the stool on notice?” It is time for a revolution.

Our man in Washington! | Rose

We would be remiss if we did not give a rose to U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, our dear founder, for deciding to run again. In a sea of red he continues to make big waves. Now, only if Louisville could secede.