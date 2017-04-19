How to spend Record Store Day in Louisville

Celebrate Record Store Day 2017 this Saturday, April 22, at your favorite local, independent record store. It’s a day dedicated to the unique culture of record stores with in-store parties and special releases made exclusively for the day. This year features releases from David Bowie, Danny Brown, The Cure, Lou Reed, Patti Smith and many others. Here are three events that you shouldn’t miss in Louisville.

Guestroom Records

1806 Frankfort Ave. | 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Guestroom Records is celebrating with an in-store sets by Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg, as well as DJ sets by Girls Rock Louisville, Clay Baker, DJ Grey of Saving our Style, Aaron Chadwell, DJ Springbreak, Nathan Salsburg and Andy Myers of Cereal Glyphs. There will also be a 10 percent-off store-wide sale (excluding items already on sale, RSD exclusives and consignment), new Guestroom Records’ merch, concert ticket giveaways, prizes, food and more.

Matt Anthony’s Record Shop

2354 Frankfort Ave. | 4-7 p.m.

If anyone appreciates the importance of independent record stores, it’s Matt Anthony. The store owner and WFPK radio DJ will be celebrating the day by hosting a block party with local DJs, including JP Source, John Penn Browning, Woodrow on the Radio, Kim Sorise and, the man himself, DJ Matt Anthony. The store will also have exclusive releases, vendors and special offers.

Better Day Records East and West

East: 1765 Bardstown Road; West: 2600 W. Broadway | 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Possibly the most accessible due its two locations, Better Day Records East and West will have everything vinyl lovers need to feed their addiction to good tunes. And, as in years past, the employees will be opening up the vaults for private goodies from “The Binman’s Stash.” •

Record Store Day 2017 features exclusive releases, regional-focused releases and first releases. All stores might not order all releases, and all stores may not get everything they order, so get out early if you’re looking for something in particular. Go to recordstoreday.com to see the entire list.