Raising Up a Community: ‘Kinky Boots’ will bring a message of acceptance to local LGBTQ youth

Whether in the heart of Times Square, London’s West End or simply on the internet, the glittering and seductively-sparkling red boots hold unequivocal allure. The now iconic emblem of the Cyndi Lauper-composed Broadway smash “Kinky Boots” has become an unmistakable symbol of not only the show but also its message of love, acceptance and understanding. The show — and its abundance of boots — will be hitting The Kentucky Center on June 13-18, but when it comes, it will be bringing more than a show.

In collaboration with Lauper’s True Colors Fund, the tour of “Kinky Boots” is working with PNC Broadway in Louisville to bring the Raise You Up Community Youth Program to 25 at-risk LGBTQ youth in Louisville. When the show comes to town, the selected individuals will get to have dinner, see the show and tour backstage, gaining an understanding of the myriad opportunities that exist in the world of theater while also meeting others who may give them a sense of belonging.

“Everybody thinks immediately of something along the lines of being on stage or playing the music,” PNC Broadway in Louisville President Leslie Broecker said, “but there’s ticketing, there’s operations, there’s marketing, there’s production, there’s front of house. So what we’re going to do is give them an opportunity to be exposed to all of the different trades within our business and really look at what the opportunities are.”

The program and its commitment to exhibiting acceptance, individuality and opportunity, is exactly in line with the story of “Kinky Boots.” In the show, Charlie Price is faced with saving his family’s shoe factory, which is going under, after his father passes away. He soon meets Lola, a drag queen who gives Charlie inspiration on how he can make the business successful. Of course, the two are completely different, and Lola and her entourage are hardly who shoe factory workers are used to meeting. But with Charlie and Lola’s dynamic synergy and acceptance for one another, the “kinky boots” Lola helps Charlie produce become a worldwide phenomenon.

A critical aspect to the plot is that while Lola is indeed a full-fledged drag queen, her sexuality and orientation are ancillary to the plot; this queer character exists in this story, but the story is not simply about that, which is a monumentally significant plot structure. The “acceptance” that so many characters are working through is not only applicable to the factory workers and Lola but to Charlie and himself.

Original Tony Award-winning “Kinky Boots” director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell spoke with Modern Louisville about the impact of the show and maintains that its staying power — it debuted on Broadway in 2013 — is largely due to the overall state of our society. “We as a global community are in a process of accepting each other,” he said. “It’s a process that we’re always going through. But the issues are now on gay, lesbian, transgender, fluid identities, and people get blown out of proportion because they’re uncomfortable with change. And change is the only thing that’s guaranteed. Change will happen whether you want it to or not. Change happens. Evolution happens. And understanding the person who’s on the other side of the Earth or the other side of the fence is part of what makes that change sometimes painful but also sometimes glorious.”

Broecker echoes Mitchell’s sentiment and affirms that at the heart of “Kinky Boots” is change — and moreover an embracing of that change: “What you’re seeing is somebody who’s got very fixed opinions perhaps founded only in things he’s heard seen in the past, but when he’s faced with losing his family business, he connects with Lola who opens his eyes and says that not only are there different ways to view your business but there are different ways to view the world.”

And perhaps possibly, part of the lasting effect of “Kinky Boots” could be the power it has to change audience’s minds — to inspire them to, just as Lola inspires Charlie, view the world in another, brighter way. “Theater has a great ability,” Mitchell describes, “and sometimes musical theater — which should always entertain but leave an audience with a little bit of a message — can make them think about their neighbors, think about their own love life, think about what they want to do when they wake up the next day. That’s what entertainment on every level can do.”

Consequently, “Kinky Boots” takes on even greater importance when it combines its already extant message with the local Raise You Up programs, connecting at-risk LGBTQ youth with a vast theater network and giving them seats to a show centered on acceptance. “One of the great gifts in life is to lift people up, to ‘raise them up,’” Broecker said, quoting the show’s finale, “and if we can do that through this program with a nice dinner and with special seats and the backstage, then that’s an experience they’ll remember forever. And that’s what inspires people to become theater-goers or theater-creators.”

Mitchell emphasizes that the program also hinges on instruction — instruction and illustration to the youths who participate that they are not alone and that there is a whole unseen world of possibilities waiting for them, where they will find the same things those in “Kinky Boots” find: love, acceptance and understanding. “What we teach young people, they will then teach young people and so on and so on,” he emphasizes. “So if we teach them to oppose, if we teach them to hate, they will grow up and teach their children to oppose and to hate. If we teach them to love and we teach them to accept and we teach them that there are people from all over who are just like them and all they want is a meal, a bed and a roof over their head, then we’re headed in the right direction. And that’s what this program is about.”