New Louisville music festival Bourbon & Beyond gets Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder

The inaugural Bourbon & Beyond festival, which will take place at Champions Park Sept. 23-24, will feature Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Steve Miller Band, Band Of Horses, Buddy Guy, Nikki Lane and more.

This new festival Bourbon & Beyond, from the company behind Louder Than Life, describes itself as an “all-in-one bourbon, food, and entertainment destination that honors the rich history of bourbon that is so deeply rooted in the heart of Kentucky. All together Bourbon & Beyond is a celebration of craftsmanship, soul and spirit.”

There will be two stages, as well as bourbon and food events, held by local and national chefs and master distillers.