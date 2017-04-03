PRJCTR is set to release their debut album, Odds, this Friday, April 7, via a show at Zanzabar, but first listen to the single, “If I Won The Lottery,” a straightforward dream-rock song that calls to mind Radiohead, with melancholy vocals and glimmering ambience.
Listen to PRJCTR’s new single, “If I Won The Lottery”
PRJCTR is set to release their debut album, Odds, this Friday, April 7, via a show at Zanzabar, but first listen to the single, “If I Won The Lottery,” a straightforward dream-rock song that calls to mind Radiohead, with melancholy vocals and glimmering ambience.
Comments