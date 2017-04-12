GonzoFest Louisville 2017: Panels, discussions,  a film and music… more!

This year’s GonzoFest Louisville on Saturday, April 15, has plenty to see and listen to, a celebration of all things Hunter S. Thompson. It will host two panel discussions at the Louisville Free Public Library’s Main branch downtown:

The Literary Impact of Hunter S. Thompson, and Freedom of Speech/Media Literacy.

Dr. Lee Remington Williams of Bellarmine University will lead a 45-minute lecture, “Politics: Decadent and Depraved,” followed by a question and answer session.

Journalist, Michael Lindenberger will moderate the panel discussions and lecture.

The festival will also screen “Where the Buffalo Roam,” the semi-biographical film based on Thompson, starring his friend, Bill Murray. Dean Otto, curator of film for the Speed Art Museum, will introduce the film.