The Louisville Bats get a beer, Pints for Parkinson’s

It seems like not so long ago when local beer enthusiasts were grumbling about the lack of selection at Slugger Field during Louisville Bats games. While many don’t mind knocking back a light beer or two on a hot summer afternoon, there are plenty who prefer not to sacrifice quality and taste.

Well, this year, the former won’t have to be disappointed any longer, and local brands are even available. Falls City Brewing Co. will have several options at select locations around the park, while Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse, which is located inside the Slugger Field complex, has released a special canned beer called, appropriately, Bats Win.

The beer is a golden ale with a creamy, sweet-ish flavor and way more body than you might expect — yet it’s light and refreshing enough to be a quencher during those long August games when the pitchers are getting lit up. Just like you.

Maibock, Pints for Parkinson’s

The third annual Pints for Parkinson’s happens at Gordon-Biersch at Fourth Street Live! on Wednesday, April 19, with the tapping of the brewery’s maibock lager and selections from other participating breweries.

Maibock pints will be $3 each, while beers from Goodwood Brewing, White Squirrel Brewery of Bowling Green, and Samuel Adams will also be available, as well as spirits from Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey and Jim Beam. At some point, Das Boot — a giant boot-shaped beer glass — will no doubt make an appearance, and will be passed around as a social tasting.

Most important, all the proceeds of sales starting at 6 p.m. that evening will benefit the Pints for Parkinson’s Foundation. In addition, several restaurants on Fourth Street Live! also will donate portions of their evening proceeds to the charity.

The foundation’s mission, per resource development coordinator Bobbi Cain, is to “promote awareness about Parkinson’s disease and help those in Kentuckiana navigate life with Parkinson’s.” As such, all the money donated will go directly toward education and exercise programs for those with Parkinson’s.

In addition, Jericho Woods will provide live music, and a silent auction will feature prizes ranging from Jim Beam Reserve Bourbons to a bottomless growler from Gordon-Biersch.

Brewers Guild announces Kentucky Craft Bash

Advertisement

Add another beer festival to Louisville’s long list. The Kentucky Guild of Brewers recently announced it will hold the inaugural Kentucky Craft Bash at Waterfront Park Festival Plaza on Saturday, June 24. Out-of-state breweries need not apply, as this one will focus on the beers from the Bluegrass.

More than 30 breweries from around the state are scheduled to attend, with more than 70 brews available for tasting. Guild executive director expects the first-year festival to draw roughly 2,500 from around the state and region.

“Kentucky’s craft beer scene has been exploding of the past few years,” Selznick said, adding that the festival “will give us our first chance to directly connect beer enthusiasts with brewers from across Kentucky.”

Tickets are available online at kycraftbash.com and start at $50 for general admission. There is also a $75 VIP Experience ticket that includes early admission, special promotional items, and opportunities to interact with the brewers. There will also be live music, and a portion of proceeds go to Cure CF, a volunteer organization working to help cure Cystic Fibrosis.

Highlands Beer Festival

The Highlands Ale Fest returns May 20 to Mid-City Mall, and advance tickets are now on sale. The first 500 tickets purchased will receive five extra beer tickets (15 instead of 20) and will get early entry into the festival (2 p.m. instead of 3 p.m.). Early buyers also will get an official Highlands Beer Festival commemorative beer glass. And it’s the same price, which is a nice deal. Get yours at valumarket.com/hbf2017.

Music fest at Apocalypse

If you dig beer, dig music, and want to help the homeless, stop by Apocalypse Brew Works this Saturday, April 8, for Give Hope to the Homeless. There will be live music all day long starting at 2 p.m., and proceeds will benefit My Dog Eats First, a local homeless charity.

Admission is a $5 donation at the door, and since the charity also benefits animal companions of area homeless, guests are invited to bring dog and cat food to donate as well. There will be food trucks, vendors, raffles, and more at the family-friendly event, along with music from Meadow Ryann, the ProDepressants, Before the Streetlights, and several other artists. And, of course, there’s beer. •