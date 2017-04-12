We already are a single-payer country

Congressional Republicans proved a few weeks ago that they have been on a wild goose chase. Make that a unicorn hunt. Whatever you want to call it, the situation is this: They will not and cannot come up with a replacement for ObamaCare that does what they claim it will do.

Suffering the humiliating defeat of their Affordable Care Act “repeal and replace” plan, Republicans discovered what President Donald Trump did, namely that healthcare is really complicated. Who knew? Only everyone who ever worked in healthcare policy.

But congressional Republicans suffer from a more troubling disability: They don’t understand healthcare. They understand healthcare ideology, but ideology never healed a broken leg or paid a hospital bill.

Unfortunately, Republicans still believe they can fit a round ideological peg into a trapezoidal hole. They passionately believe that a deregulated, privately funded and operated healthcare system can work in contemporary American society. They think government undermines healthcare, when the rest of the industrialized world — with lower health spending and better outcomes — serves as rebuttal to that notion.

To a certain extent, Democrats are tempted by that notion. When we wrote the ACA in 2009 and 2010, we built on the existing hybrid system, retaining private, employer-based coverage for most Americans, and establishing a marketplace for individual coverage, alongside government-paid insurance for lower-income citizens.

We thought conservatives might support our effort to build a functioning private, individual insurance market. We knew it would not be perfect, because insurance companies cannot participate in a system wherein they cover all the sick people, on whom they lose money and don’t have enough healthy people to be profitable. That is why we provided subsidies to make it affordable and created buffers, including the individual mandate and risk-management tools to spread costs, to protect the companies from “adverse selection.” But the GOP sabotaged the buffers, the mandate has not worked as we would like and some marketplaces, mostly rural, have only one insurer.

The lesson learned is that the individual health insurance market, just like every other segment of the health insurance system, cannot work properly without government support. Now, we consume an average of just under $10,000 worth of healthcare per citizen a year. If that cost were borne solely by individuals and employers, without taxpayer subsidies, only the richest corporations and citizens could afford it.

Congressional Republicans effectively conceded this in their failed legislation. Rather than repealing the ACA, they provided inadequate tax credits to help individuals pay their premiums and a huge tax-financed slush fund to provide catastrophic coverage for the sickest Americans. The problem was, their legislation was driven by ideological hatred of the ACA rather than a thoughtful attempt to make the individual insurance market work better, so they ended up creating problems instead of solving them.

So here is where I offer advice for my Republican friends: Get a grip on what we’re really dealing with in our healthcare system. The secret no one, especially Republican legislators, is willing to accept, is that we already have a government-centric single-payer healthcare system for all but a slim sliver of our citizens. The problem is that it is poorly constructed and organized. And a privately financed, free-market system is impossible — a unicorn.

The only Americans who have health insurance not taxpayer-supported are those who have no group coverage and earn too much for a subsidy under the ACA. That is about 10 million people. All others rely on government help to make insurance affordable, either through Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare or the VA, or through tax-free employer-provided benefits, which are also deductible from their employers’ taxes. One way or another, virtually everyone’s healthcare coverage is financed by the government.

Congressional Republicans are confronting this, even though they don’t realize it and would never admit we have a single-payer system.

Speaker Paul Ryan has defiantly said his party is still searching for the healthcare unicorn. He should look around the world and ask why no one else tries to do it the way he dreams of, and then he should work with us Democrats on a better way to organize our existing single-payer system.

U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth is LEO’s founder and represents Kentucky’s 3rd District.