FRIDAY

6th Annual Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention (April 28–30)

Kentucky Exposition Center

$20-$40 | Times vary

Get inked by some of the world’s best tattoo artists at Villain Arts’ 6th Annual Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention. Or, just go to appreciate the work, see burlesque and sideshow acts and meet tattoo TV celebrities from the shows “Ink Master,” VH1’s “Black Ink,” “Best Ink,” “Tattoos After Dark” and “Black Ink Crew.” —Staff

SATURDAY

46th Annual Cherokee Triangle Art Fair (April 29–30)

Cherokee Parkway

Free | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

This outdoor art show near Cherokee Park is a tradition in Louisville, drawing more than 200 juried artists from across the country, whose work represents a range of styles and mediums. The fair is also a good place to grab some beer or wine, grub on brauts, BBQ or veggies and enjoy live music. —Staff

International Bazaar

Muslim Community Center

Free | 12-6 p.m.

The third annual International Bazaar brings together participants from over 20 countries and features an array of artists, craftsmen and businesses. Look for traditional folk dance performances, build-your-own mini pizzas, other culinary experiences and various arts, crafts and goods. The International Bazaar weaves the cultural threads of Louisville into one diverse tapestry. Stop in and see the amazing things that come from America’s diversity… Something Trump should try. —Aaron Yarmuth

2017 Schnitzelburg Spring Walk

Schnitzelburg neighborhood

Free | 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Party up and down the Schnitzelburg neighborhood this weekend as it hosts its annual Spring Walk. Participating business will have live music, drink specials and more! Performances include Moondance at Check’s Cafe (1101 E. Burnett Ave.); Parlour, Twenty First Century Fox, Satellite Twin, Freddie Was A Boxer, The Feedback and Of Asaph at Monnik Beer Co. (1036 E. Burnett Ave.); Casey Powell at Four Pegs (1053 Goss Ave.); Night Market circus performers at Goss Ave Pub (1030 Goss Ave.); and Dead Room Cult and Friends at Lydia House (1101 Lydia St.). —Ethan Smith

SUNDAY

Detour Drag Brunch

Somewhere Louisville

Free | 12-3 p.m.

Keep the weekend party going at Somewhere Louisville’s monthly Detour Drag Brunch. There is live music, performances by some of the best drag queens in Louisville and, obviously, some delicious brunch food. —Staff