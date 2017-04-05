FRIDAY

Louisville Anti-Racist Action Benefit Show

The Cure Lounge

$5-$10 suggested donation | 9 p.m.

Fight racism with the power of rock at this benefit show for Louisville Anti-Racist Action, which exists to “help build, defend, educate and create an effective cultural resistance against fascism.” Bands include stoner/doom metal band Blind Scryer, metal band Boneclaw, punk-rock band Satellite Twin and experimental rock band Black Kaspar. —Ethan Smith

<a href="http://satellitetwin.bandcamp.com/album/ignitor-shock-push">Ignitor/Shock/Push/_____ by Satellite Twin</a>

SATURDAY

GonzoFest Louisville 2017

Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch

$10 suggested donation | 12-8 p.m.

Celebrate the legacy of Hunter S. Thompson, father of Gonzo journalism and the most famous writer from Louisville, at GonzoFest Louisville! This year’s festival aims to emphasize Thompson’s literary contributions through panel discussions, a lecture, movie and spoken word poetry. But it also will have food trucks, live music by a local bands and plenty of Gonzo vendors.—Staff

POP Goes The Patriarchy

Mellwood Art Center

Free | 7-11 p.m.

With a variety of artists and mediums, this gender-queer performance art experience tackles themes of “unity, gender equality, sexism, the media, body positivity and the plight of the LGBTQ and women’s community.” Performances include new art and music by Tyson Todd Meade, live, figure drawing by Rachael Harless and talks by life coach Ryan Glassmoyer. —Ethan Smith

Advertisement

UofL Red-White Spring Game

Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

Free | 1 p.m.

While the season doesn’t start until September, this is your chance to see UofL’s 2017 football team in action… not to mention, Louisville’s first ever Heisman Trophy winner, Quarterback Lamar Jackson. Yep, the human highlight reel is back, and he will be attempting to become the second player in college football history to win two Heismans. Additionally, in the way-too-early, preseason rankings, UofL is a top-20 team, which means Lamar and Cards will once again be contending for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. —Aaron Yarmuth

SUNDAY

Owsley Sundays at Speed

Speed Art Museum

Free | 2 p.m.

Every Sunday at the Speed Art Museum is free, which is one sweet deal. And on top of that, Speed Cinema also has screens an art film for free on Sundays. This weekend, it’s a double feature of animated films by surrealist Jacques Drouin. First is “Mindscape,” a film about an artist who “steps through his canvas into a landscape governed by symbolism and artistry.” Then it’s “A Hunting Lesson,” a “visually stunning meditation on respect for nature and life.” —Staff