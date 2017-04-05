FRIDAY

GRL Presents: Guitar SHEro — A Rock Band Guitar Competition

Seidenfaden’s Cafe

$5 | 8-11 p.m.

Join Girls Rock Louisville for a “Rock Band” competition to test your video-game guitar skills against the best in town. Participants choose one warm-up song on easy setting, and then a second song from a preselected batch of songs on the hard setting. Prizes will be awarded to those with the highest scores, and proceeds go to Girls Rock Louisville so it can continue to “empower girls and gender nonconforming youth through music education.” Oh, and it is open to all genders. —Ethan Smith

Howell Dawdy Album Release with Jesse R. Berlin, Shadowpact

Kaiju

$8 | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Howell Dawdy, Alex Smith’s satirical, rap alter ego who’s starting to expand to rock and country, has always reminded me of less-political Stephen Colbert. They share an approach that pairs witty, goofy humor with sharp, observational depth. The second Howell Dawdy record, I’m Done, is set to be released this Friday via a show at Kaiju with Jesse R. Berlin and Shadowpact. —Scott Recker



SATURDAY

‘Planet Earth II’ Day

Kaiju

Free | 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Instead of going to Thunder and watching our already awful air quality get even worse, celebrate Earth Day at Kaiju! There, all six episodes of the new series “Planet Earth II” will be screened with a live score from local musicians. Participating musicians are Aaron Rosenblum, Charles Rivera, Dr. Blight, [squarewave], Introvert and Tony Robot and Atomo. —Ethan Smith



Celebrate Record Store Day 2017



Guestroom Records | 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Enjoy in-store sets by Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg, as well as DJ sets by Girls Rock Louisville, Clay Baker, DJ Grey of Saving our Style, Aaron Chadwell, DJ Springbreak, Nathan Salsburg and Andy Myers of Cereal Glyphs. There will also be a 10 percent-off store-wide sale (excluding items already on sale, RSD exclusives and consignment), new Guestroom Records’ merch, concert ticket giveaways, prizes, food and more.



Matt Anthony’s Record Shop | 4-7 p.m.

Store owner and WFPK radio DJ, Matt Anthony, will be hosting a block party with local DJs, including JP Source, John Penn Browning, Woodrow on the Radio, Kim Sorise and, the man himself, DJ Matt Anthony. The store will also have exclusive releases, vendors and special offers.

SUNDAY

Puppies & Pints

The Hub Louisville

Free | 3-5 p.m.

Bring your dog (on a leash) to The Hub Louisville for a puppy party on the patio. There will be doggy jerky, iced treats and samples of dog food from Pet Wants for the dogs, and puppy-themed snacks and drink specials for the humans. Proceeds from a raffle and $1 from every Tito’s drink sold benefits The Arrow Fund. Rain may cancel the event, so call ahead.