MONDAY

Monday is meh, so take a nap and save your energy for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY

Vectortone’s Vinyl Night

Galaxie Bar

Free | 8 p.m.

Vectortone’s Vinyl Night is a living, neighborhood mixtape. It’s simple: Just bring a vinyl, sign up and hear your favorite songs played over the speakers. As LEO’s Scott Recker said, “it’s a great way to discover new music without those jarring Pandora and Spotify ads.”

WEDNESDAY

Night Train Lounge presents: Golden Girls Rock Louisville

Kaiju

$3-$5 suggested donation | 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Girls Rock Louisville, which empowers girls and gender-nonconforming youth to explore music creation, would like to invite you to celebrate friendship and the 30th anniversary of “The Golden Girls.” The TV show “challenged societal norms about gender, age, sexuality and redefined ideas of what family and friendship can mean,” something Girls Rock Louisville also aims to do. There will also be free cheesecake and Golden Girls-themed trivia, drink specials and a costume contest.



Prohibition Parlour: Mad Hatter Edition

Taj Louisville

Free | 8 p.m.

Join a “rowdy crew”of Prohibition-era performers this Wednesday, as they take over Taj Louisville. There will be 1920s-era music by Rick Quisol and the Derby City Dandies, burlesque by Ethel Loveless, drinks by Olivia Rose and special entertainment by MissJanet Weeden and Dita Deville. This month’s theme is the Mad Hatter, and those dressed in themed attire will receive discounts on drink specials.

Wu-Tang Wednesday

Meta

Free | 9 p.m.

Wu-Tang Wednesday is back! A night dedicated to all things Wu-Tang Clan, which means you’ll find plenty of “Golden Era hip-hop, Kung Fu flicks, Turntablism, MCs and vinyl.” Hosted by WFPK’s DJ Matt Anthony and ARTxFM’s DJ DS, this night of ruckus will surely improve your hump day.



THURSDAY

The Human Project

Mag Bar

$5 suggested donation | 9 p.m.

The Human Project, a revolving and ever-expanding collective of psychedelic musicians and artists, is bringing its bizarreness to Mag Bar for a night of live, improvisational music. This show will raise money for the ACLU (hence the $5 suggested donation).

The Empty Room, Sun Dogs, Vale

Tim Faulkner Gallery

$5 | 7:30 p.m.

This night of live music at Tim Faulkner Gallery includes acts by indie, prog band The Empty Room, rock band Sun Dogs, and Vale who blends “60s Pop, the soulful grooves of the 70s, and the heavy synths of the 80’s.”

<a href="http://vale.bandcamp.com/album/vale">Vale by Vale</a>

FRIDAY

A Weekend of Love & Resistance (April 7-9)

Fresh Start Growers Supply

$5-$10 suggested donation | 6 p.m.

Join over 35 local musicians as they play their hearts out in the name of love and resistance. This music festival is for those who “believe in the power of the arts to speak truth to power as well as create bridges across differences, heal wounds and inspire positive, community action.” Music begins at 6 p.m. and proceeds are donated to ACLU of Kentucky, Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky and several other local, social-justice groups.

Suicyde Squads: Clowntown

Purrswaytions

$5 | 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Watch as the Suicyde Squad takes you on “a fun filled adventure through the tears of a clown” with a mix of burlesque, drag, balloons and a general atmosphere of insanity. Performers include Felicia D. Knight, Stevie Dicks, Sofawnda Cummin Peters, Stephanie Dicks, Aunti Chris and Mary Fagdalane.

Comedy Battle Royale — Comedy Tournament

Monnik Beer Co.

Free | 9-11:30 p.m.

Monnik Beer Co. is bringing a new comedy concept to Louisville, a head-to-head, bracket-style comedy tournament with 16 comedy veterans and newcomers. And who better to choose the winners, losers and topics than you, the audience! Did I mention that Monnik Beer Co. also has some great beer? (Shocking, I know.)

Art in NuLu: A March First Friday Roundup

NuLu

Free | 6-9 p.m.

There is a lot going on at this week’s Republic Bank First Friday Hop. Here is a quick breakdown of what to expect from “NuLu’s sizable, walkable cluster of art galleries.”