MONDAY

New Voices Young Playwrights Festival 2017 (April 24–26)

Actors Theatre

$5 | 7 p.m.

See the future of our local theater scene at this festival where the plays are produced entirely by young playwrights from Actors Theatre Education, which “provides an opportunity where young people of all backgrounds are invited to see plays and make plays.” This year, the festival consists of seven, 10-minute plays written by middle and high school students in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. And since these plays were chosen from over 500 submissions, you know they are the cream of the crop.

Yoga + Beer

Goodwood Brewing

$5 donation | 5:30 p.m.

This event combines two fantastic, after-work activities — yoga and drinking beer from Goodwood Brewing. Just bring a yoga mat and your yogi friends for an all-levels session with instructor Abbey Brooks. Bring a $5 donation for the instructor (and don’t forget your beer money!).

TUESDAY

Indivisible Kentucky Weekly Resist Trump Rally

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office (601 W. Broadway)

Free | 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Spend your lunch break protesting Donald Trump at Indivisible Kentucky’s weekly Resist Trump rally outside of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Louisville office. Indivisible Kentucky holds “members of Congress accountable to the principles of democracy and to the values of respect, equality and solidarity.” This week, to “energize ourselves for the fight ahead,” the group says it is rallying to celebrate all of the “victories and successes” of the resistance movement so far.

WEDNESDAY

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

Big Four Bridge Lawn

Free | 5-10 p.m.

At this month’s Waterfront Wednesday (the first installment of the year!) catch a free show with rock group Murder By Death, psychedelic, surf rock band Whitehorse and local, dream pop band Maximón.

<a href="http://murderbydeath.bandcamp.com/album/seven-series-part-7-mbd-twin-limb-split-7">Seven Series (Part 7) MBD/Twin Limb Split 7″ by Murder By Death and Twin Limb</a>

Filthy Gorgeous: Disco

Mag Bar

Free | 11 p.m.-4 a.m.

Dust off your favorite disco outfit (don’t act like you’ve never owned one!) and head to Mag Bar for a disco themed dance party with “filthy drink specials [and] gorgeous people.” There is no better way to spend Wednesday than dancing to boogie-licious tunes by DJs Sleepy T, JP Source, John Penn and Narwhal!

Great Flood Supports Research for a Cure!

Great Flood Brewing Company

Free | 4-10 p.m.

Since we both know you’re going to need a few drinks to get through this week, why not drink for a good cause? This Wednesday at Great Flood, 10 percent of all house beer sales will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to help fund research for a cure. It’s an excuse to try Great Flood’s many delicious brews, and you might be able justify your hangover to your boss Thursday morning.

THURSDAY

The Human Project

Kaiju

Free | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

The Human Project is an ever-expanding collective of psychedelic musicians, artists and “Louisville’s finest weirdos.” This weekend, the collective brings its bizarreness to Kaiju for a night of improvisational music. It’s a show that’s never the same, and chances are things will get pretty strange.

FRIDAY

Kentucky Poetry Festival

Tim Faulkner Gallery

$5 | 6-9 p.m.

Instead of spending your Friday night in an obnoxious bar, slow it down and take a moment to appreciate performance art at The Kentucky Poetry Festival. The festival “celebrates regional talent and amplifies the power of poetry to enrich communities.” Performances by William Sovern, Anya Lee, Cassia Herron, Sonja Devries, Hannah L. Drake, Byron LaNeal, John Beechem, Paul Chambers, Ian Uriel Girdley, Steve Bowman and Rachel Short.

How to be a Transgender & Queer Advocate/Ally

YMCA Safe Place (2400 Crittenden Drive)

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Do you know what pronouns to use for a genderqueer person? What are microaggressions toward transgender people? Join Louisville Trans Men and Louisville Youth Group for a discussion on how cisgender people can be better allies and advocates for transgender and genderqueer people. The event starts with a screening of “Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric,” followed by a discussion with five transgender and genderqueer panelists