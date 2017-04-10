MONDAY

Yoga + Beer

Goodwood Brewing

$5 donation | 5:30 p.m.

This event combines two fantastic after-work activities, yoga and drinking beer from Goodwood Brewing. Just bring a yoga mat and your yogi friends for an all-levels session with instructor Abbey Brooks. Bring a $5 donation for the instructor (and don’t forget your beer money!). —Staff

TUESDAY

Wealth of Knowledge Man

Kaiju

Free | 9-11 p.m.

At the “Wealth of Knowledge Man: A Comedy Trivia Show,” three contestants compete in three rounds of useless trivia to win prizes for audience members. The show is hosted by Hunter Roberts, a “clearly drunken comedian filled with so much useless knowledge that he’s no longer allowed to play local trivia.” —Staff

WEDNESDAY

Black Box Film Cult presents ‘Fatal Deviation’

Seidenfaden’s Cafe

Free | 9-10:30 p.m.

Black Box Film Cult finds the “weirdest, most bizarre, awe-inspiring and hilarious movies” to screen for your viewing pleasure at Seidenfaden’s Cafe. And this week’s film, “dredged up from the depths of the underground,” certainly meets those criteria. “Fatal Deviation,” is the best Irish martial-arts movie ever made… because it’s the only Irish martial-arts movie ever made. And once you’ve seen it (through tears of laughter), you’ll understand why. —Ethan Smith



Fairness Volunteer Night

Fairness Campaign, 2263 Frankfort Ave.

Free | 5-8 p.m.

The Fairness Campaign, a group dedicated to achieving “comprehensive civil rights legislation prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity,” needs your help. Join it for Volunteer Night to help the Campaign process supporters’ messages to their legislators. Bring a laptop if you can, but if not, that’s OK, too. And for your efforts, you will be rewarded with free pizza! —Staff

THURSDAY

LouiEvolve LouiBall Celebrity Basketball Game

Walden School

$5 | 6-8 p.m.

See a celebrity basketball game featuring several local hip-hop musicians, DJs and The Louisville Diesel basketball team this Thursday at the Walden School. The game is part of LouiEvolve 2017, a hip-hop and street arts festival, and will be hosted by Eye Radio hosts RMLLW2LLZ & DJ DS, with music provided by Yared Sound and DJ DS, halftime performances by Metez, and proceeds benefit LouiEvolve, Walden School and AMPED (which provides free access to instruments, music therapy and performance opportunities for Louisville’s youth). —Ethan Smith

Wax Fang Victory Laps Album Listening Party

Against The Grain Brewery

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Be the first to hear Victory Laps, Wax Fang’s forthcoming record, which is set to be released Friday, May 5. Besides getting to listen to the album a few weeks early, they’ll give away limited editions of the Victory Laps vinyl, as well as raffle off four Crosley C100 turntables. Plus, Against The Grain is brewing a Victory Laps Session IPA, which will be available. —Scott Recker

Sanctuary for All – Metro Council Meeting

Louisville City Hall

Free | 6-7 p.m.

If you want Louisville declared a sanctuary city, you can help by joining Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice and several other activist organizations at Thursday’s Metro Council. During the public comment period, residents will explain why they believe declaring Louisville a sanctuary city would help protect “immigrant families, refugees, black communities, LGBTQ youth, the disabled, and low income and working people.” And the more people in attendance, the louder the message. —Staff

Give A Day – Mayor’s Week of Service

April 15–23 | Free

Every year, Mayor Greg Fischer asks Louisvillians to show the world their capacity for compassion with the “Give A Day” week of service. As Mr. Mayor himself put it, “Whether you give an hour, a day, donate blood, give food, clothing or simply help a neighbor, everyone can do something.” So volunteer for one of the larger projects on the Give A Day website, or take it upon yourself to do something small for a neighbor. Either way, the act of kindness will not go unnoticed. —Staff

FRIDAY

Louisville ARA Benefit Show

The Cure Lounge

$5-$10 suggested donation | 9 p.m.

This Friday, fight nazis with the power of rock at this benefit show for Louisville Anti-Racist Action, which is here to “help build, defend, educate and create an effective cultural resistance against fascism.” Bands playing include stoner/doom metal band Blind Scryer, metal band Boneclaw, punk-rock band Satellite Twin and experimental rock band Black Kaspar. —Ethan Smith

Quick Runner, Lotus Kid, Midnight Channels, In Angles

Mag Bar

$5 | 9:30 p.m.

It’s simple: Mag Bar is a great venue, and these are some great bands to experience live. So put on some pants and go have fun listening to live tunes played by “angsty pop punk” band Lotus Kid, progressive rock band Midnight Channels, hardcore punk band In Angles and pop punk band Quick Runner. —Staff



