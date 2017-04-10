10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in April

PRJCTR, Black Birds of Paradise (Album Release)

Zanzabar

Friday, April 7

The dream-rock band PRJCTR — which packs together powerfully-simplistic guitars with hushed vocals and subtle ambient sounds — is set to release their debut record, with the psych-rock band Black Birds of Paradise opening.



White Reaper, Wombo, Future Killer (Album Release)

Zanzabar

Saturday, April 8

Their new record, The World’s Best American Band, finds White Reaper pivoting toward a bigger, classic-leaning arena-rock sound. They downshifted the tempo, adding more space and time to the songs, but the two best things about White Reaper remain: 1) The blasts of messy, but calculated riffs and beats that hit like shots of adrenaline, and 2) The vocal melodies that get burnt into your brain.



Lil Wayne

Louisville Palace

Friday, April 14

One of the biggest names in hip-hop over the last decade and a half, Lil Wayne has delivered some of the genre’s most important post-2000 records, but has also had a rocky run of things, dealing with lawsuits, jail time and health issues that have thrown wrench into staying on top. With a recent chart-topping collaboration, the promise of new music, and a major tour, Lil Wayne is looking to get back on track.



Son Volt

Headliners Music Hall

Saturday, April 15

Jay Farrar’s longtime post-Uncle Tupelo country-rock project, Son Volt, which started with 1995’s acclaimed Trace and rarely misstepping all the way to this year’s Notes of Blue, had been one of the most consistent Americana bands of the last two decades.



New Bravado, Golden Dead, Tender Mercy (Album Release)

Monnik Beer Co.

Saturday, April 15

The release party for a split EP between the psychedelic-blues rock band New Bravado and the heavy garage act Golden Dead, the show also features the minimalistic folk of Tender Mercy.

<a href="http://newbravado.bandcamp.com/album/sun-and-moon">Sun and Moon by New Bravado</a>

Advertisement

Slothrust

Zanzabar

Wednesday, April 19

Cool and calculated grunge-revivalists who hit a quiet-loud-quiet dynamic with melody and grace and power, Slothrust twists in blues and folk elements, establishing something that’s both familiar and refreshing.



Howell Dawdy, Jesse R. Berlin (Album Release)

Kaiju

Friday, April 21

The sharp and satirical Howell Dawdy (Alex Smith) returns with his first album since 2014’s The Howell Dawdy mixtape, which featured “Fire Extinguisher,” a brilliant, scorching and excellently weird attack on narcissism.



Dead Man Winter

Headliners Music Hall

Sunday, April 23

The electric project of Dan Simonette from Trampled By Turtles, Dead Man Winter returned this year with Furnace — the band’s first album since 2011 — which is what they are currently touring on.



The Damned

Mercury Ballroom

Monday, April 24

An innovative British punk band that balanced simplicity, style and ambition, The Damned is one of the longest-running groups in the genre, this being their 40th anniversary tour.



All Them Witches

Zanzabar

Friday, May 28

A dark, sludgy, hazy rock band that appears to be raised on a healthy dose of Black Sabbath and Queens of the Stone Age, All Them Witches have a heavy-handed, stormy sound that is completely captivating.

