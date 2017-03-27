WFPK announces Waterfront Wednesday 2017 lineup

The lineup for this season of Waterfront Wednesday — a monthly, free concert series hosted by WFPK — has been announced. From April through September, on the last Wednesday of each month, the series takes place on the Big Four Lawn, starting at 6 p.m. and typically featuring three bands.

April 26: Murder By Death, Whitehorse, Maximon



May 31: The Mavericks, Hollis Brown, Peter Searcy



June 28: Pokey LaFarge, Robyn Hitchcock, Carly Johnson



July 26: Strand of Oaks, Low Cut Connie, The Zach Longoria Project



Aug. 30: White Reaper, James Lindsey, In Lightning



Sept. 27: The Secret Sisters, TBA

