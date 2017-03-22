Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd

Doesn’t play one on TV… | Rose

For the second time, LEO Weekly’s founder, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, has questioned President tRump’s mental state. “We have a president who’s up all night, who’s tweeting at all kinds of crazy hours, who’s making unsubstantiated claims that are really dangerous, who’s concerned himself with trivial matters like the ratings of ‘The Apprentice.’ This is not somebody, in my mind, who is emotionally stable enough to be president of the United States.” Mike Pence over tRump for president? “From a policy perspective, it would be worse. From a sanity perspective, it would be better. And right now, I would vote for sanity over policy.”

Classy family | Thorn

Dan Seum Jr. is barred from the Capitol Annex third floor, as a probe found he had made “racially charged” remarks there last month (a “terrible misunderstanding,” he says). You might be more familiar with his father, Republican state Sen. Dan Seum from Louisville, who made a rape survivor cry last year by telling her he understood her “pain,” but “this government through its intrusion has done more damage to me than all those criminals out there ever did.” You also may recall that he pushed the bill to re-segregate schools.

Thick as a brickman bromance | Absurd

Gov. Matt Bevin’s chief of staff, Blake Brickman, called out CJ metro columnist Joe Gerth for describing the “growing relationship” between Bevin and Vice President Mike Pence as a “bromance.” Brickman emailed the paper: “Disrespectful but not surprising. Good example of why so many don’t take your paper seriously.” Gerth then wrote another column. As Mark Twain said: “Never pick a fight with people who buy ink by the barrel.”

Erectoplasm, blowholes | Absurd

An online CJ story about why men get vasectomies during March Madness (so they can take off work) described the vas deferens as “the little buddies that carry erectoplasm from a man’s baby factories to his blowhole…” The version in the paper was toned down.

Gill — no NuWood, please | Rose

NuLu brander Gill Holland is executive producer on “Most Beautiful Island,” which took the top Grand Jury Prize for best narrative feature film at South By Southwest. It also includes music from locals Nerves Junior and Lucky Pineapple, he told Insider Louisville.