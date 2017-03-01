Thorns & Roses: The Worst & Best

Hulk angry | Thorn

Here’s another example of the GOP spending time on symbolism, but not governing. Even though public schools already can offer academic study of Bible literacy, The Courier-Journal was told, lawmakers want a bill to enshrine it as law. Said Rep. Stan Lee, R-Lexington: “It’s been said on the floor today that teaching the Bible ain’t going to get it done. Well, let me tell you what didn’t get it done: Kicking God out of school, kicking the Bible out of school, kicking prayer out of school.” As the real Stan Lee’s Hulk/Bruce Banner said: “You are making me angry!”

The truth punishes | Thorn

Speaking of comic book characters, Catlettsburg police in Eastern Kentucky adorned cruisers with decals that say “Blue Lives Matter,” over a skull, the logo for Marvel Comic’s “The Punisher.” The character is an antihero who uses murder and torture to mete out his own idea of justice. The police chief told the Lexington Herald-Leader: “I’m not racist or anything like that. I’m not trying to stir anything up like that. I consider it to be a warrior logo.” After the story, the stickers were removed.

Alternative pat downs | Thorn

Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained by border agents in Florida and asked about his religion. Agents say they did not ask about his religion. Rigggght. And we have a tRump wall to sell you…

No Nazi trash, or operation right side | Rose

The battle has been taken to the streets of The Highlands. After white-nationalist leaflets and stickers started showing up there, in Old Louisville and at UofL, some enterprising flyer-maker decided it was time to send a message, posting these reminders that people are watching you.

This winter bites | Thorn

Either you love or hate the winter that hasn’t been. Bugs and allergies love it, though, and have already begun to emerge. Let’s hope for at least a few more cold snaps. (Did we just say that?)