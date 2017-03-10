Read every food review from Robin Garr’s immigrant restaurant series

For a month, LEO food writer Robin Garr joined with other Louisville food writers to celebrate some of the immigrant chefs and restaurateurs who bring us so much culinary joy. Below, you can read every installment of the four-part series.

Guaca Mole soars over all walls with Mexican delights

“Guaca Mole’s dinner menu offers ‘Chefs Fernando and Yaniel Martinez’s own spin on authentic Mexican food,’ according to Guaca Mole’s social media. I can’t quibble with that: The flavors are authentic, and the food is colorful, displayed with the fancy plating you’d expect at an upscale eatery.” Read The Full Story Here

Mayan Cafe conquers boundaries with good flavo

“The regular menu, now back in place after the retro dishes of January, includes plenty of Ucán’s takes on traditional Mayan dishes. Seven starters are $8, bouncing up to $11 for a scallop ceviche. Nine entrées range in price from $12 (for a vegetarian burrito) to $23 (for Tikin-xic, Asian carp with cuitlacoche sauce). A lunch menu offers most of the same starters, but main dishes are lighter on the wallet, ranging from $10 to $14.” Read The Full Story Here

Arepas y mas! Nahyla’s brings us Venezuelan delights

“Open since November in the renovated shopping-center storefront that had previously housed the short-lived pan-Caribbean Zialala Cafe, Nahyla’s is attractive and well kept, with abstract fabric art on off-white walls, attractive, sturdy wooden tables and chairs and an oversize red, blue and yellow flag of Venezuela hanging in the back of the room. The bilingual main menu features nine filled arepas, ranging in price from $6.99 (for granos con queso blanco, black beans with white cheese) to $9.99 (for pabellon, the iconic Venezuelan shredded beef). Two larger dinner entrées, pabellon criollo (shredded beef with beans and rice, a fried egg and plantains) and asado negro (dark-roasted eye of round) are both $14.99. Entree chicken and pork specials are added daily at dinner, and about a dozen appetizers, soups and salads are all under $7.” Read The Full Story Here

Funmi’s favors us with Nigerian flavors

“Funmi Aderinokun and her crew have made Funmi’s Restaurant a welcoming place for the rest of us to discover Nigerian food and Nigerian hospitality since they came to Louisville in 2010. Funmi’s menu offers a good, quick introduction to the world of Nigerian cuisine. It’s a surprisingly extensive bill of fare, covering six menu pages, two of which offer entirely vegetarian and some vegan options. There are about 30 entrées, subdivided by the type of starch — and that requires some introduction, as fufu (a staple African dish of yam flour, cassava, corn flour and oat flour); asaro (a mash of potato, plantain and kale); tomato-filled jollof rice, African brown beans, and tuwo (a sort of corn flour mush) aren’t going to be familiar to most of us. All the entrées are closely clustered in price between $12.99 and $16.99.” Read The Full Story Here