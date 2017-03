NCCA FIRST AND SECOND ROUND At KFC Yum! Center

Saturday’s games

No. 4 Louisville (27-7) vs. No. 13 Chattanooga (21-10), 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

No. 5 Tennessee (19-11) vs. No. 12 Dayton (22-9), 4 p.m. ESPN2

Monday’s game

UofL-Chattanooga winner vs. Tennessee-Dayton winner, TBA

Winners advance to Oklahoma City regional

Tickets: gocards.com/NCAAWBB

NCAA REGIONAL

At Memorial Coliseum, Lexington

Teams competing: No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 NC State, Np. 7 Kansas State, No. 8 Green Bay, No. 9 Purdue, No. 10 Drake, No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Western Kentucky, No. 13 Belmont, No. 14 Central Arkansas, No. 15 New Mexico State, No. 16 Robert Morris

March 24, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

March 26, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at Rupp Arena box office.