Savage Lovecast
News, Web Only

Listen to LEO advice columnist Minda Honey on Dan Savage’s podcast

By

You know what happens when you tweet something about trying to steal Dan Savage’s crown as the internet’s most-regaled dating advice guru?

He invites you on his show.

Dan, who spent a summer in our fair city of Louisville in the mid-‘80s, had me on an episode of his podcast, Savage Lovecast. We answered one question from a young man who had a perplexing thought process behind asking women in his class out, and we tackled a sub-dom-friend relationship triangle question. He also revealed the secret for how liberals can reroute the path of politics in this nation. But mostly, it was just sex chatter:

Dan: That would be like a friend of mine calling me up and asking me for some advice about his new boyfriend and then me expecting 50 percent of the blowjobs from that guy. […] But that’s not how giving sex and relationship advice to your friends works. It’s certainly not how giving sex and relationship advice professionally works, as Minda and I can both attest. We give a lot of sex advice–

Minda: That’s true. We get all of the headaches, and none of the head.

Dan: You win! I can’t top that.

In a relationship jam? Lemme unstuck your life: AskMindaHoney@leoweekly.com.

Advertisement

Here’s a five-minute audio excerpt of the conversation: 

For more:

>Listen to the full episode

>Read more Minda Honey

>Submit a question to Minda Honey

Comments