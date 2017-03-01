Kentucky Athletic Facilities:  Public Vs. Private Participation

Facility Cost % public Year opened
*E-Town Sports Park $31 million 100% public 2012
KFC Yum! Center $349 million 89% public 2010
#Bowling Green Ballpark $25 million 100% public 2009
@BB&T Arena $68.9 million 78% public 2008
&Applebee’s Ballpark $17 million 0% public 2001
Louisville Slugger Field $25 million 100% public 2000
Source: CSL report
*E-Town Sports Park has 12 baseball/softball fields and 12 multi-sport fields on 158 acres designed in part to attract national and regional tournaments
#Bowling Green Ballpark is a minor-league baseball stadium
@BB&T Arena is a basketball facility for Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights
&Applebee’s Ballpark is a minor-league baseball stadium in Lexington
