Kentucky Athletic Facilities:  Public Vs. Private Participation

Facility                              Cost                  % public             Year opened

*E-Town Sports Park         $31 million         100% public         2012

KFC Yum! Center               $349 million       89% public          2010

#Bowling Green Ballpark   $25 million         100% public         2009

@BB&T Arena                    $68.9 million       78% public           2008

&Applebee’s Ballpark        $17 million          0% public             2001

Louisville Slugger Field     $25 million          100% public         2000

Source: CSL report

*E-Town Sports Park has 12 baseball/softball fields and 12 multi-sport fields on 158 acres designed in part to attract national and regional tournaments

#Bowling Green Ballpark is a minor-league baseball stadium

@BB&T Arena is a basketball facility for Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights

&Applebee’s Ballpark is a minor-league baseball stadium in Lexington

