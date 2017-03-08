Jenny Lawson: ‘Build a fiery moat around your pillow fort.’

‘You Are Here’ by Jenny Lawson (Flatiron Books; 150 pgs., $15.99)

This is not going to be a standard book review/author-appearance preview.

Start with the author. Known as The Bloggess (with online presence at thebloggess.com, naturally), Jenny Lawson is a humorist whose métier is essay-length pieces about being a wife, mother and friend, while living with a laundry list of mental illness conditions. Her style can be ADHD-level scattershot, with honesty and hilarity constantly piercing each other

Besides blogging and writing newspaper columns (“Good Mom/Bad Mom” for the Houston Chronicle), she ventured into book-length memoir with the bestseller “Let’s Pretend This Never Happened” in 2012. Her second book, 2015’s “Furiously Happy,” was more irreverent in structure and tone — but its purpose was clear: Lawson was mounting a get-myself-back campaign on the page after a particularly severe and long-lasting period of depression.

Now, the latter book has spawned a companion piece. Subtitled “An Owner’s Manual for Dangerous Minds,” art therapy has entered into Lawson’s arsenal for holding back the dark. “You Are Here” is an oversize paperback that has perforated pages — the better to pull them out, before or after you’ve colored them. Lawson has often retreated into drawing for a creative, calming and coping mechanism. Her pen-and-ink illustrations are sometimes whimsical patterns built upon simple shapes such as circles, with enchanting textures. There are also less-abstract motifs: feathers, leaves, women, animals. And within each drawing is a bit of text that could serve as a mantra. (An early favorite in my household: “She always felt far too afraid for adventures, but that was okay because misadventure was her true calling.”)

Facing the illustrated pages are additional flash-bits of text. Many are mini essays, and some are threats to the nebulous forces that might threaten her and her loved ones. A few are optimistic platitudes, in big Courier font, that wouldn’t be out of place tucked into very high-quality fortune cookies. The content of these pages flows with a rhythm — careful but not plodding — that accumulates into a body of contemplation. It may not be everyone’s idea of the wisdom of Solomon, but this experienced hand knows that in living today, times of internal trouble might be staved off if you “…build a pillow fort around your dreams. Fill it with cats and books and wine slushies. Then build a fiery moat around your pillow fort, filled with acid and razor blades, because people are going to want that pillow fort. And your dreams, maybe.”

When was the last time you pulled a favorite page out of one of your books and displayed it by way of refrigerator magnets? Or tacked it up on the wall next to the door through which you go to face that crazy outer world? This book is designed for those very purposes — and if you know you could use it, or even if you linger in thought over how it might’ve helped you get through a rough patch, “You Are Here” is here to help you. And Carmichael’s is bringing the author/bloggess to town, and I expect she has a very good answer if you ask how to make good use of a book after you’ve torn out its best pages.