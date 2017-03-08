Feature

Immigrants: How to help

This is not an exhaustive list, but here are a few organizations offering services to immigrants and refugees. They always need more volunteers.

Americana World Community Center
366-7813
americanacc.org

Kentucky Refugee Ministries
479-9180
kyrm.org

Catholic Charities of Louisville
637-9786, ext. 204
cclou.org

And…. the Louisville Free Public Library hosts an English conversation club several times a week, in different locations. It always needs more English speakers to give new Louisvillians a chance to practice.

