At a glance: Louisville City FC

League: United Soccer League (29 teams in 2017). It’s now in the second tier of soccer leagues in the USA, behind Major League Soccer.

Stadium: Louisville Slugger Field (capacity 13,100 but some seats are obstructed for soccer).

Coach: James O’Connor

Chairman: John Neace, a venture capitalist and founder of Neace Ventures in New Albany.

On The Field: LouCity went 14-8 with 6 ties (or draws) in its first season in 2015 and 17-4 with 9 ties in 2016.

Advertisement

Attendance: LouCity averaged 7,218 fans a game in 2016, third-best in the USL.

Schedule: LouCity plays 32 games from March 25–Oct. 14 in the regular season with 16 at home.

Tickets: Season tickets range from $180 to $480. Flex packs are available from $70-$180 for five vouchers for any regular-season home game.

Website: louisvillecityfc.com