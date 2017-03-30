Fake Etc. 2017: WikiLeaks releases Bevin’s selfies

See how happy the animals are with their full faith in God. Year of the Bible!

WikiLeaks dumps new bevin selfies

It appears Gov. Matt Bevin might be on the outs with Donald Trump and the president’s Russian allies. Just days after Bevin publicly declared he was “not impressed” with Trumpcare, Wikileaks — the White House’s Moscow public relations office — dumped what appears to be Bevin selfies that have never been made public.

The images below have not been confirmed as authentic by the Governor’s Office, which is apparently still fighting with The Courier-Journal about a reported bromance.