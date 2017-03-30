See how happy the animals are with their full faith in God. Year of the Bible! See how happy the animals are with their full faith in God. Year of the Bible!
Feature

Fake Etc. 2017: WikiLeaks releases Bevin’s selfies

By

WikiLeaks dumps new bevin selfies

It appears Gov. Matt Bevin might be on the outs with Donald Trump and the president’s Russian allies. Just days after Bevin publicly declared he was “not impressed” with Trumpcare, Wikileaks — the White House’s Moscow public relations office — dumped what appears to be Bevin selfies that have never been made public.

The images below have not been confirmed as authentic by the Governor’s Office, which is apparently still fighting with The Courier-Journal about a reported bromance.

See how happy the animals are with their full faith in God. Year of the Bible!
See how happy the animals are with their full faith in God. Year of the Bible!
ChinDeep
Chin-deep in Donald Trump’s colon.
Crocdundee
On set with Crocodile Dundee. True American hero.
Manuer
At Louisville Zoo with Mikki the Elephant.
reaganwaxfigure
With the greatest American president in wax history. Inspiring!
trumpass
Where I’ll be spending most of my time for the next four years.
uranus
Aboard a probe on the way to Uranus.
YarnBall
All the red tape I am cutting in Frankfort.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Comments