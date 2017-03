Earlier this year, we started a video series called LEO Presents, where we asked local musicians to come to our studio to perform three songs, acoustically (although our version of acoustic is a little loose, basically meaning no electric guitars). We’re currently taking a break from filming, but below you can watch every session from the first season, featuring Quiet Hollers, Ben Treaughber, Phourist and the Photons, Cher Von, Tender Mercy, Joann + The Dakota, and 1200.

1200

Joann + The Dakota

Tender Mercy

Cher Von

Phourist and the Photons

Ben Traughber

Quiet Hollers