Educating for Equality: Uofl School of Medicine Leads in LGBT Competency Training By Trevor DeCuir | le

We all get sick, and we all know the travails of finding good medical care, let alone figuring out how to pay for it.

But if you are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender-nonconforming or born with differences of sex development, getting sick and finding the best care is even more difficult.

Sam Universe, recalls one such experience: “A few years ago, I went to a clinic for a pap-smear. At the time, I was on birth control and a pap smear was required yearly. Each time I get one, I have to mentally prepare for days ahead of time. I recover for days after. Having it done in an environment where I feel safe and respected is crucial for my emotional health.

“When I arrived for my appointment, I was happy to see a gender line for ‘other’ on the paper they handed me at the reception desk. However, when I filled in ‘gender-fluid’ and handed it back to the receptionist, it quickly became apparent that no one on staff knew how to handle this information.

“The receptionist, who’d been all smiles up to this point, closed the sliding glass window, looked to another office staff member, looked back at me with huge eyes and then actually covered the side of their face with my file to hide from view while they talked to each other. They continued to stand there talking about me, in front of me, with the occasional side-eye in my direction for what felt like forever but was probably about two full minutes before the window slid open and I was told, ‘Ma’am, please have a seat and we’ll call you when we’re ready.’ The people in the waiting room were staring. I was blushing.

“That was the last time I marked my gender fluidity on paper at a doctor’s office. Because it didn’t stop there. It wasn’t just office staff. It was everyone I encountered. I became a spectacle.

“The nurse said, ‘Step on the scale for me miss — or, I mean, erm…’ and their eyes went to the floor, never meeting mine again. The doctor impatiently flipped through my chart and said with a huff, ‘You’re…it says here…gender-fluid’?’ before giving me an uncomfortable once over and saying something problematic that I’ve since blocked from my memory to the effect of, ‘But you’ve got female parts, right?’ This is the tone that was set before I, someone with a sexual trauma background, laid down, spread my legs wide and let a stranger put their fingers inside of me while some bored-looking person stood in the corner and watched. The worst part is, they made me feel like I deserved it. They made me feel like I was less than human.

“Thankfully, I didn’t let that push me too far into the closet. In fact, I’ve since become more public with my transness and shifted my identity from fluid to male. This isn’t the only bad experience I’ve had at the hands of healthcare professionals as a result of my transness, but it’s the one that sticks out the most. Identifying as male seems easier for cis people to wrap their heads around than identifying outside of the binary. I still get treated like a spectacle, but it’s often with a judgmental air of ‘whatever floats your boat’ rather than flat-out hostility or trivialization. Before, people treated me like I wasn’t even a person. Now, they just treat me like a person who isn’t worth their respect.”

Enter the eQuality Project — an interdisciplinary effort at the UofL established to ensure that individuals who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender-nonconforming or born with differences of sex development (DSD) receive the best possible healthcare. It includes the School of Medicine’s Office of Undergraduate Medical Education, the Health Sciences Center’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the UofL LGBT Center.

The eQuality Project is nothing short of groundbreaking in the world of academic medicine, particularly in terms of patient care. In 2014, the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) developed and published competencies to ensure physicians are trained to provide equitable care for LGBTQ and DSD individuals. UofL’s School of Medicine is the first medical school in the country to incorporate these competencies, and they have striven to elevate them to an unprecedented level.

LGBTQ and DSD individuals face a disproportionate number of obstacles when seeking even the most basic medical care. From inadequate intake forms to often mortifying experiences with staff and medical professionals, visiting a doctor becomes a less than ideal experience. Because of this, many LGBTQ and DSD people will avoid seeking medical care for longer or altogether, compounding health issues that are not caught through early detection.

The relationship someone has with their physician is an intimate one and involves a great deal of trust. If that trust is broken, it can be legitimately traumatizing. This alone shows how great a need there is for LGBTQ competency training in medical fields. Add in that LGBTQ populations experience higher rates of substance abuse and mental illness, higher cancer rates and higher smoking rates, and the gravity of the issue becomes even more apparent.

Stacie Steinbock is the director of the satellite office of the LGBT Center located on the Health Sciences Center campus at UofL. She and other faculty members began advocating in 2014 — during the same time period that the AAMC was developing its competencies — to include LGBTQ-supportive content in the curriculum at the School of Medicine. During that time, staff at the office conceived of an LGBT Health Certificate.

“It was [initially] offered as an optional paracurricular opportunity for students, staff and faculty here,” Steinbock relates. “It was so wildly successful that people both showed up in droves and also filled out our evaluations and said, ‘This is really necessary and it’s necessary in a required curriculum.’ That gave us the opportunity to really pitch this to Amy [Holthouser] and others here in our School of Medicine’s curriculum office.”

Things moved quickly going forward from there. Steinbock assembled a steering committee that included clinicians and educators to develop a plan to get the content into the classrooms. As a result, LGBTQ competencies have been a standard part of the School of Medicine curriculum since fall 2014.

Dr. Amy Holthouser, associate dean for undergraduate medical education and a member of the eQuality steering committee at UofL, elaborates on some of the changes made to the curriculum: “We put the content into any part of the curriculum where it would make sense. So that when we talk about birth control pills for women, for example, or when we talk about post-menopausal hormone replacement, we are also now talking about these hormones in transgender individuals. When we talk about the development of sexual identity and human sexuality or the development of the reproductive system itself, we put all of the content that’s necessary to care for LGBT and DSD patients in so that it’s really integrated into our classroom courses.”