Where and when the Donald Trump protest is happening

On Monday, March 20, at 3 p.m., the Louisville Movement Against the Trump Rally will take place in the parking lot of the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center, inside the main gate off of Philips Lane and I-264.

Organized by Indivisible Kentucky, Stand Up Sunday, Black Lives Matter, Stand Up Louisville, Parents for Social Justice, Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice and Democratic Socialists of America Louisville, the protest aims to “illustrate how we are defying attempts to be #silenced by the many executive and legislative attacks on immigrants, minorities, Muslims, the poor, the sick, LGBTQ people and, indeed, all of us, during the early stages of the Republican administration.” For more info, follow Indivisible Kentucky on Facebook.

In case you missed it, here is some of our previous Trump coverage:

“With Republicans in charge of the government’s investigative mechanisms, all Democrats can do is holler and protest the unwillingness of President Trump’s party to publicly investigate the Russia-Trump connection. So all I can do is ask Sen. Paul and his colleagues on the other side of the aisle: With the integrity of our democracy and our national security at stake, exactly how big a scandal would it take for Republicans to think it is sensible to investigate?” Read More…

Advertisement

“If you live in Louisville, chances are that you are still reeling from the election of Donald Trump, trying to sort out what it means for you, your family and friends and even the state of Kentucky. What we know for certain is that the pundits and pollsters were dead wrong — again. So now, we are left to look at the facts and feelings for answers. Here are LEO’s four postmortem takes” Read More…

“I don’t think all of his supporters are racist, I think they’re just scared. They’re scared of changing demographics, they’re scared because they’re on unsteady ground economically, and they’re turning towards the message that it is the fault of the immigrants, or of black people, or of poor people.” —Carla Wallace Read More…

“Louisville ended up hiring the hottest coach in the country. Howard Schnellenberger had just turned around a flailing University of Miami football program and won college football’s National Championship when he agreed to helm the Cards’ sinking ship. The hiring might have been the biggest coup in all of sports, had it not been for one key factor. The reigning Coach of the Year didn’t have a job. And that’s where Trump comes in.” Read More…