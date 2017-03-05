FRIDAY

Louisville Bats vs. Cincinnati Reds

Louisville Slugger Field

$17-$59 | 6:15-9:15 p.m.

It’s impossible to resist a good underdog story. This weekend, the minor league Louisville Bats players will take up the mantle of underdog as they face off against the major league Cincinnati Reds. Be there to cheer on our hometown team, and hopefully they will pull off an impressive upset.

SATURDAY

Catalyst Art Show

Prophecy Ink

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Attention cat lovers, this show is for you. This cat-themed art show, with nearly 30 local and international artists, is also a benefit for the Animal Protection Association, which runs a no-kill, all-cat, shelter. There will also be raffles, cat merchandise, food and live entertainment by Stevie Dicks, Ethel Loveless, Rachel Leigh and Wookiee Cellist. And don’t forget to bring a picture of your cat for an on-site pet portrait by The Inking Dragon.

Fare Thee Well Monkey Wrench! What A Long Strange Trip it’s Been

Monkey Wrench

Free | 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

It has been a long, strange trip for the Monkey Wrench. All along the way, this beloved watering hole has been the site of amazing shows and the birthplace of many great stories. But the bar has one last hoorah left in it as a “supergroup of the best Dead pickers in the city” will send it off in Grateful Dead fashion. It’s your last chance to celebrate the memories and show love to the people who put their blood, sweat and tears into it.

The Super Run 5K 2017

Cherokee Park

$40 | 8-11:30 a.m.

This run is summed up perfectly by the tagline “Be a Hero. Help a Cause.” This national series of superhero-themed 5Ks are just like any other 5K, except everyone is encouraged to dress like their favorite superhero or villain. Everyone can be heroic at this run, and the proceeds go to several nonprofit organizations. Register online, or register the day of at 8 a.m.

SUNDAY

Free Owsley Sunday Film: “Fundi: The Story of Ella Baker”

Speed Cinema

Free | 1 p.m.

Every Sunday at the Speed Art Museum is free (which is a hell of a deal). And on top of that, there is a screening of a free film at the Speed Cinema. This week’s screening is “Fundi: The Story of Ella Baker,” which explores “the instrumental role that Ella Baker, a friend and advisor to Martin Luther King, played in shaping the American Civil Rights movement.”

Honorable Mention

ZooPoopyDoo Compost and Mulch Sale

Louisville Zoo

Prices vary | 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

It’s that time of year again! Time to spend a little money on your garden by buying a scoop of highly-potent, highly-pungent (that’s how you know it’s good!) Zoo Poopy Doo. Stop by the Louisville Zoo on April 1, 8, 15, 22 or 29 and get yourself some compost ($40 per scoop) or hardwood bark mulch ($20 per scoop) and since a scoop covers about 17.8 cubic feet, you might want to bring a truck.