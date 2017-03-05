FRIDAY

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

While Louisville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade already happened this year, the actual holiday is this Friday. That means, if your liver can handle it, there is more green beer that needs consuming! I won’t go over all the places worth celebrating St. Patrick’s day here, but check out LEO’s picks for where to spend St. Patrick’s Day in Louisville for more details. —Ethan Smith

Dr. Dundiff X Otis Junior Album Release “Hemispheres”

Headliners Music Hall

$10 | 9 p.m.

If you read LEO with any regularity, you know about this dynamic, musical duo. Otis Junior brings that cool, silky voice, while Dr. Dundiff provides the energetic, uplifting beats, creating a sound that LEO writer Syd Bishop said you should “blast out at a cookout when you’re with people you love.” You can hear them live as they celebrate the release of their new album “Hemispheres” at Headliners, with fellow Louisville hip-hop group Touch AC. —Ethan Smith

SATURDAY

Sleigh Bells

Mercury Ballroom

$25 | 9 p.m.

Sleigh Bells, a band that writes elements of shiny, slick pop into the dark, experimental pages of the Velvet Underground cookbook, have a captivating balance that’s both inviting and aggressive. And they walk that line well, taking their noise-pop structure places that is somewhere between a Top-40 radio-ready single and a stormy, indie whirlwind. Ambitious, energetic and clever, Sleigh Bells is capable of moving in many different directions, but always in a cool and calculated way. —Scott Recker



NCAA Women’s Basketball 1st and 2nd Rounds

KFC Yum! Center

$26-$37 | 1:30 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Wishing you could watch some March Madness live, instead of on a TV at home, or in an overcrowded bar? Head down to the KFC Yum! Center this weekend where you can see the first and second round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament. At 1:30 p.m it’s No. 4 seed UofL vs No. 13 seed Chattanooga, and at 4 p.m. it’s No. 5 seed Tennessee vs No. 12 seed Dayton. The winners of each game competes against each other on Monday, March 20.

SUNDAY

‘All out of Bubblegum — A 80’s Scifi/Horror Film Group Art Show’

Seidenfaden’s Café

Free | 7-11 p.m.

At Seidenfaden’s show “All out of Bubblegum — a 80’s Scifi/Horror Film Group Art Show,” host Alexandra Rumsey said there will be “artists paying homage to movies from the 80’s, such as ‘They Live,’ ‘Aliens,’ ‘From Beyond,’ ‘The Thing,’ ‘Gremlins,’ ‘Killer Klowns from Outerspace’ and many more. Expect great nostalgic artwork, BBQ and ‘80s jams for ambiance.” —Jo Anne Triplett