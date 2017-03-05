FRIDAY

Louisville Arcade Expo 2017 (March 3–5)

1776 Plantside Drive

$25-$55 | Times vary

Celebrate retro gaming at this three-day expo featuring hundreds of free-to-play pinball and arcade games, tournaments, costume contests, game and trivia panels and vendors selling classic systems and games, pixel art, anime toys and rare collectibles. There will also be a Dare to Care Charity Raffle to win a Pac Man Arcade Machine and live music by Bit Brigade, who “crush an NES classic with blazing game and musical skill.”

Phantom of the Opera (1925) with Ut Gret! Live Score

The Floyd Theater at UofL

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Join the Louisville band Ut Gret! as it provides a live musical score over the black-and-white, silent film “Phantom of the Opera (1925).” It’s a chance to “embrace your inner film nerd and experience a film classic as it would have been shown at the height of the silent film era.”



SATURDAY

March Flea Off Market (March 4–5)

Fresh Start Growers Supply

Free | Times vary

It’s that time of year again, time for one of Louisville’s most-popular flea markets to come out of hibernation and bring a little joy to everyone’s life. In addition to vendors, Saturday will feature fire performers and music by the Flea For All Old Tyme Jam. Sunday will host free Pilates classes and live music by The Ritchie White Orchestra.

SUNDAY

Really Really Free Market

Central Park, Louisville

Free | 2-5 p.m.

The Really Really Free Market is an anticapitalist event organized on “anarchist principles of mutual-aid, cooperation and voluntary association.” It aims to provide a gift-based economy as an alternative to the free market model. To participate, all you have to do is show up and give or take or both. Bring food, books, crafts, music, performances, services, a skill or a good story to hopefully “provide a more balanced and full life for us all.”

Sister Bingo! Benefitting Pandora Productions

PLAY Louisville

$5 donation | 7 p.m.

The Derby City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a “modern order of 21st century nuns dedicated to community service, fundraising, outreach, advocacy and safe sex education.” You can join them this Sunday for a night of bingo benefiting Pandora Productions. Bring a nonperishable food item or personal-care item for House of Ruth to receive six extra bingo cards.