Goodwood Brewing Co.

636 E. Main St.

Free | 6-10 p.m.

Enjoy a special release of “Big Fella,” Goodwood’s “much-beloved big, boozy, bourbon stout,” and, obviously, Green Lager. Live music will be provided by Danny Flanigan and traditional Irish food by The Celtic Pig food truck. Drink specials include the $13 Pint & Package Special with one pint and one four-pack of Bourbon Barrel Stout.

Fourth Street Live!

400 S. Fourth St.

Free | 2 p.m.

“Shamrocked at Fourth Street Live!” is essentially a Fourth Street Live! bar crawl with drink specials ($3 bottled beer, $2 green drafts and $5 Car Bombs) at The Sports and Social Club, Tavern on Fourth, PBR, Birracibo, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse and Tengo/Marquee. There will also be games and activities in each, with the chance to win a “Pot of Gold,” which includes $1,000 in gold $1 coins.

O’Shea’s on Main Street

123 W. Main St.

Free | 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Join O’Shea’s for traditional Irish food, green beer and live music provided by the Juggernaut Jug Band and Radioactive. The Ancient Order of Hibernians, organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, will also give out door prizes and special toasts throughout the evening.

Molly Malone’s in St. Matthews

3900 Shelbyville Road

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Molly Malone’s is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with plenty of specials on festive libations, Irish pub grub and lots of lively Celtic music by Guilderoy Byrne.

AND…

Here are a few events that, while not specifically about St. Patrick’s Day, would be a fun way to celebrate the holiday.

Four Pegs

1053 Goss Ave.

$5 | 8 p.m.

The comedians of Improv Anonymous aren’t letting their regular show at Four Pegs get in the way of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Instead, they will incorporate their drinking into the show. While performing, the comedian’s will stop every couple minutes to take a shot of liquor, and continue performing for as long as they can. As the group said on the Facebook event page, “It’s going to get crazy, and it’s going to be fun.”

Eiderdown

983 Goss Ave.

Free | 10 p.m.

You read that right, Eiderdown restaurant is hosting a night of live music with acts by psych-rock band Pop Empire, drum and electric cello duo Lung and electro-psych band Pleasure Boys. And as the Facebook event page says, it’s St. Patrick’s Day so “wear green. Or don’t. There will be beer. It won’t be green.”

Third Street Dive

442 S. Third St.

$5 | 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Third Street Dive asks why drink Guinness and listen to fiddles when you could listen to “Pirate shanties and Irish drinking songs from Louisville, plus skanktastic punk horns from Lexington!” This show features acts by Louisville pirate band Drunk & Sailor, and Lexington ska band The Rough Customers.

Haymarket Whiskey Bar

331 E. Market St.

Free | 9 p.m.-Midnight

Haymarket is keeping it’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations simple. There won’t be any green beer, just drink specials on PBR, live music provided by Squeeze-bot, and good times with good friends.