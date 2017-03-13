"Fear is my biggest motivator, outrage a second, said Lori Dresner, a member of Indivisible Kentucky, describing her feelings as she and husband David Dresner held their signs. "And in the big picture, a loss of democracy as this authoritarian government makes headway." "Fear is my biggest motivator, outrage a second, said Lori Dresner, a member of Indivisible Kentucky, describing her feelings as she and husband David Dresner held their signs. "And in the big picture, a loss of democracy as this authoritarian government makes headway."
A warm-up for President Trump’s visit next Monday, the people behind Saturday’s protest against VP Pence and Gov. Bevin

[All photos by BRIAN BOHANNON]

Next Monday, President Trump will speak at a rally at Freedom Hall, and area protesters got a warm-up Saturday as they turned out by the hundreds for Vice President Mike Pence’s visit with Gov. Matt Bevin and local business leaders in Jeffersontown. Pence was here to sell the Trump administration’s changes to the Affordable Care Act.

Chanting “This is what democracy looks like,” some 600 protesters brandished homemade signs as the vice president’s limousine and entourage passed by on its way to Trane Parts and Distribution Center, 12850 Plantside Drive, where Pence’s meeting took place.

Indivisible Kentucky’s Save My Care bus provided the backdrop for the rally, which included Kentucky Alliance Against Racism and Oppression, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Black Lives Matter, Stand Up Sunday, Jobs for Justice and other members of the Louisville Movement Coalition. They joined to protest for affordable healthcare for all, among other issues.

Democrats for Trump and other Trump supporters were there, too.

“Fear is my biggest motivator, outrage a second … and, in the big picture, a loss of democracy as this authoritarian government makes headway,” said Lori Dresner, a member of Indivisible of Kentucky, as she and husband David Dresner held their signs.

The rally continued outside while the groups waited for Pence to leave, with representatives expressing their concerns while standing on top of a bench in front of the bus. There was a brief confrontation between a few Trump supporters and protesters, and some said they saw a white power sign being flashed at cameras, but the event was nonviolent as participants had pledged at the beginning of the rally.

As Pence’s motorcade was leaving the meeting just before noon, Chris Rowzee of Indivisible Kentucky ran along the quarter-mile protest route on Plantside Drive, rallying the crowd while two Jeffersontown fire trucks drove along, blocking the view of the vice president’s limousine.

Afterward, Sunnye Sherman and Judy Laning commented on the use of the fire trucks. “We’re here to protest anything and everything this administration does, and we think it’s really nice Pence can go back to Washington and tell his boss that he honestly saw no protesters here today, because, J-town fire trucks blocked the view as he was going past all the protesters,” said Sherman. “And who paid for those fire trucks?” asked Laning.

Protesters find their place along Plantside Drive for the arival of Vice President Pence.
Sam Avery of 350 Louisville leads the line of protesters in a pledge to be non-violent.
Keith Wilhemi chants with protesters warming up for the Vice President's arrival.
An American flag is held upside down, a sign of distress.
Some signs were home-made, others printed.
The protest was in regard to the Republican Party's proposed changes to the Affordable Care Act.
Trump supporters gathered at the corner of Tucker Station Road and Plantside Drive at the head of the line to greet the Vice President.
Trump supporter Mike Payne displays his sign.
Patricia Fielding and Jennifer Cooper listen to Groups protest
The arrival of the Vice Presidential limousine.
Media and protesters react to the passing of the Vice Presidential limousine.
Protesters wait to share their messages with the Vice President.
Jenn Bowers shows her message for the Vice President.
Jeffrey Bryant, said he was with Democrats for Trump, and a Trump supporter.
Holding a sign that read, "Don't play with our lives - We all need affordable healthcare," Melinda Feldman said, "I'm here because I'm an American and I care about healthcare, and not just for myself."
Some of the Trump supporters gather together for a picture, one holding what an opposing protester called a white power symbol.
Trump supporters at the rally.
Buttons Express catered to the crowd with appropriate messages.
Chanelle Helm, a Black Lives Matter of Louisville organizer, speaks near Indivisible Kentucky's Save My Care Bus.
Chanelle Helm, a Black Lives Matter of Louisville organizer, delivers her message to protesters gathered in front of Indivisible Kentucky's Save My Care Bus.
Protest organizers stretch their line from the corner at Tucker Station Road along Plantside Drive closer to where Vice President Pence is speaking.
Chris Rowzee of Indivisible Kentucky leads protesters in a chant as they prepare for the departure of Vice President Pence.
Chanting protesters anticipate their chance to deliver their message to the departing Vice President.
Trump supporters were on hand for the VicePresident's visit.
Two Jeffersontown Fire Department trucks, left, drive in front of protesters to block Vice President Pence's view as his entourage leaves the event Saturday.
The Vice Presidential limousine passes by protesters on it's way to the airport.
Groups protest The Republican Party's proposed changes to the Affordable Care Act during a visit by Vice President Mike Pence with Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and business leaders.
Protesters shout at the Vice Presidential limousine and it's convoy as it passes on it's way to the airport.
With the Vice Presidential limousine now past them, protesters step off the curb into the street, shouting at his entourage as they pass.
Nancy Rocke of Frankfort shouts at the entourage of Vice President Mike Pence as they fade from view.
