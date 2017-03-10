MONDAY

Rally to Tell Trump: Affordable Health Care for All

Freedom Hall

Free | 3-9 p.m.

While President Donald Trump (pause to barf) holds his rally inside Freedom Hall to talk about healthcare reform, a number of activist groups are holding a protest outside. Join Indivisible Bluegrass, Indivisible Kentucky, Together Frankfort, Our Revolution Central Kentucky, Parents for Social Justice and others for this “Rally to Tell Trump: Affordable Health Care for All.”

TUESDAY

Kaiju Tonight!

Kaiju

Free | 9-11 p.m.

Tuesdays are almost as bad as Mondays. But instead of sulking in your bed, watching terrible, late-night TV, join Kaiju for “Kaiju Tonight!” It is Louisville’s No. 1 not-televised, late-night talk show. Host Emilie Parker Strange will interview local comedians, play games with the audience and deliver all the witty banter your brain needs to forget it’s Tuesday.

Indivisible KY’s Weekly Resist Trump Rally

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office (601 W. Broadway)

Free | 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Indivisible Kentucky, which says it holds “members of Congress accountable to the principles of democracy and to the values of respect, equality and solidarity,” has scheduled its weekly rally outside of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Louisville office. The rally is to show frustration with the current Republican administration and, this week specifically, “fighting Trump’s proposed cuts of Appalachian Regional Commission, the EPA and the NEA.”

Keep Louisville Loud: Quick Runner + Darlington Pair

Highlands Tap Room Grill

Free | 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Keep Louisville Loud, the “all-purpose promotional outlet for Louisville’s music community,” is hosting a show featuring “the new brainchild of some of them crazy Southern Indiana boys.” They include Quick Runner and Darlington Paris, which will play “groovy, dad rock by three non-dads.”

<a href="http://darlingtonpairstapes.bandcamp.com/track/greenwood-phase">Greenwood Phase by Darlington Pairs</a>

WEDNESDAY

Vanessa Silberman, Monaco, GRLwood

Monnik Beer Co.

$5 | 9:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

The lovely people over at Monnik Beer Co. invite you to join them in their cozy, upstairs loft for a “heart-melting, solo performance” by Vanessa Silberman, followed by “laid back, indie rockers” Monaco and “fiery, rabble rouser” GRLwood.



THURSDAY

WFPK Jazz Live

Lola (above Butchertown Grocery)

Free | 7:30-10:30 p.m.

WFPK Jazz Live is a weekly concert series at Lola, with acts “curated by 91.9 WFPK jazz hosts and include a variety of jazz performers, each with their own interpretation of the art form.” This week, the curator is “Best Coast Jazz” host John LaBarbera, and the featured act is Craig Tweddell’s Sextet, with vinyl sets in between by DJ Matt Anthony.

Waxeater, Vietrahm, Rarebit, White Mystery

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Brace yourself for this show, where “Midwest aluminum rock bands unite for one night of fiery noise rock, post punk and grunge tunes.” The bands include psychedelic, surf sludge band Vietrahm; garage, power duo White Mystery and Louisville’s own Rarebit; and headlining is Waxeater.

<a href="http://vietrahm.bandcamp.com/album/take-food-with-drugs">Take Food With Drugs by VIETRAHM</a>

FRIDAY