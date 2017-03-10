MONDAY
Rally to Tell Trump: Affordable Health Care for All
Freedom Hall
Free | 3-9 p.m.
While President Donald Trump (pause to barf) holds his rally inside Freedom Hall to talk about healthcare reform, a number of activist groups are holding a protest outside. Join Indivisible Bluegrass, Indivisible Kentucky, Together Frankfort, Our Revolution Central Kentucky, Parents for Social Justice and others for this “Rally to Tell Trump: Affordable Health Care for All.”
TUESDAY
Kaiju Tonight!
Kaiju
Free | 9-11 p.m.
Tuesdays are almost as bad as Mondays. But instead of sulking in your bed, watching terrible, late-night TV, join Kaiju for “Kaiju Tonight!” It is Louisville’s No. 1 not-televised, late-night talk show. Host Emilie Parker Strange will interview local comedians, play games with the audience and deliver all the witty banter your brain needs to forget it’s Tuesday.
Indivisible KY’s Weekly Resist Trump Rally
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office (601 W. Broadway)
Free | 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Indivisible Kentucky, which says it holds “members of Congress accountable to the principles of democracy and to the values of respect, equality and solidarity,” has scheduled its weekly rally outside of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Louisville office. The rally is to show frustration with the current Republican administration and, this week specifically, “fighting Trump’s proposed cuts of Appalachian Regional Commission, the EPA and the NEA.”
Keep Louisville Loud: Quick Runner + Darlington Pair
Highlands Tap Room Grill
Free | 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Keep Louisville Loud, the “all-purpose promotional outlet for Louisville’s music community,” is hosting a show featuring “the new brainchild of some of them crazy Southern Indiana boys.” They include Quick Runner and Darlington Paris, which will play “groovy, dad rock by three non-dads.”
Advertisement
WEDNESDAY
Vanessa Silberman, Monaco, GRLwood
Monnik Beer Co.
$5 | 9:30 p.m.-12 a.m.
The lovely people over at Monnik Beer Co. invite you to join them in their cozy, upstairs loft for a “heart-melting, solo performance” by Vanessa Silberman, followed by “laid back, indie rockers” Monaco and “fiery, rabble rouser” GRLwood.
THURSDAY
WFPK Jazz Live
Lola (above Butchertown Grocery)
Free | 7:30-10:30 p.m.
WFPK Jazz Live is a weekly concert series at Lola, with acts “curated by 91.9 WFPK jazz hosts and include a variety of jazz performers, each with their own interpretation of the art form.” This week, the curator is “Best Coast Jazz” host John LaBarbera, and the featured act is Craig Tweddell’s Sextet, with vinyl sets in between by DJ Matt Anthony.
Waxeater, Vietrahm, Rarebit, White Mystery
Kaiju
$5 | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Brace yourself for this show, where “Midwest aluminum rock bands unite for one night of fiery noise rock, post punk and grunge tunes.” The bands include psychedelic, surf sludge band Vietrahm; garage, power duo White Mystery and Louisville’s own Rarebit; and headlining is Waxeater.
FRIDAY
Brother Wolves, PsychoHawk, Banshee Child
The Cure Lounge
Free | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Cure Lounge has a “powder keg of a show for you featuring some of Louisville’s best Rock ‘n’ Roll bands.” At this show, you’ll hear the psychedelic-laced rock sounds of Brother Wolves, PsychoHawk and Banshee Child.
Cat Casual & the Holy Midnight album-release show
Monnik Beer Co.
$5 | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Join the members of Cat Casual & The Holy Midnight as they celebrate the release of their new album, an album LEO’s Scott Recker called “an ominous and compelling roller coaster ride in a Nick Cave sort of way.” Joining them for the celebration/show are surf rock and Dracula enthusiasts Twin Sister Radio, and punk rockers Jaxon Lee Swain.
Healthy House Grand Opening
1641 Portland Ave.
Free | 4-7 p.m.
Louisville Grows, whose mission is to create a sustainable community through urban agriculture, urban tree planting and environmental education, has a new headquarters. The grand opening of the Louisville’ Grows’ Healthy House will include food, live music, raffles, a community art show, games while showcasing its “sustainability features including a green roof, car-charging station, rain garden and eco-friendly plumbing, heating, and cooling.”
Comments